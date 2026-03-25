Mel Schilling dies at 54: Bowel cancer symptoms 'Married at First Sight' star experienced

The recent death of Mel Schilling helped us understand that watching out for symptoms and opting early screenings is non-negotiable to live a long and healthy life.

Mel Schilling Death: Mel Schilling, a psychologist and dating expert best known for her role on British and Australian editions of Married at First Sight, has died at age 54. Her death was confirmed in an emotional statement by her husband Gareth Brisbane stating that Schilling died peacefully on March 24 surrounded by her loved ones. Before her passing, the 54-year-old who had been living with colon cancer or bowel cancer since 2023 shared a post on Instagram in which she announced that her illness had progressed to the point of no treatment.

Mel Schilling cause of death

The statement read, "Melanie Jane Brisbane-Schilling passed away peacefully today surrounded by love. In her final moments when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life. It took all of her remaining strength which summed up our wee Melsie perfectly. Even then her only thought was for Maddie and me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mel Schilling (@mel_schilling1)

Symptoms Mel Schilling experienced

Schilling had previously revealed that her lemon-sized tumour was found during a scan after she experienced serious cramps in her stomach. Initially her symptoms were believed to be constipation which delayed the diagnosis. But healthcare professionals successfully removed a 5cm tumour from her colon but the chronic disease came back and metastasized to her lungs and brain.

The emotional statement further stated, "To most of you, she was Mel Schilling, matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV. To Maddie and me, she was our wee Melsie: an incredible mum, role model, and soulmate."

"This is a woman who became a new mum and a TV star at 42 and nailed both," Gareth Brisbane described Mel Schilling. "This is a woman who, through two years of chemotherapy, when she could barely lift her head from the pillow, never complained and never stopped showing courage, grace, compassion and empathy, and never missed a day of filming."

Early signs you should watch out for

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)colon cancer typically does not cause symptoms in the beginning which is why getting screened regularly for colorectal cancer is so important. Here are some major symptoms of colon cancer you should be aware according to the CDC:

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Changes in bowel movements Blood in your stool Diarrhoea, constipation or feeling that bowel does not empty all the way Abdominal pain, aches or cramps that don't go away Weight loss without trying

The US health agency notes that if you have any of these symptoms then you should seek help from doctors immediately. The recent death of Mel Schilling is a strong reminder that cases of persistent stomachache, alterations in bowel patterns or any unusual aches should not be overlooked.

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