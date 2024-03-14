Medical Uses Of Botox: Beyond Cosmetics, Here Are 9 Other Things The Injections Can Do

Beyond the cosmetic uses of this powerful 'neuromodulator', botox neurotoxin is also known for its medical uses, says a doctor. (Photo: Freepik)

Botox treatments have come a long way from being just anti-ageing solutions. Keep in mind that botox is a first line of treatment. It is temporary and effects last for about a few months only.

When one thinks of botox, what instantly comes to mind is an association with the cosmetic industry. It is largely believed that botox is a cosmetic tool that is used for minimising wrinkles around the eyes, face and neck, and to restore a person's youthful appearance. Over the years, many celebrities in India and abroad are understood to have opted for the procedure to enhance their beauty. But beyond the cosmetic uses of this powerful 'neuromodulator', botox neurotoxin is also known for its medical uses that are 'quite vast and very effective', says Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

What Does Botox Do?

According to the expert, botox relaxes the muscles for up to several months by disrupting the nerve signalling process that triggers muscle contraction, thereby causing 'temporary muscle paralysis'. The muscles are not able to contract and become less stiff.

Medical Uses Of Botox

Dr Kapoor listed the following uses for botox, beyond cosmetics; take a look.

Treating Chronic Migraines

Many people suffer from severe migraine headaches that are accompanied by nausea, and sensitivity to light and noise. They can be debilitating. According to the doctor, simple botox injections given in the head and neck, and areas of face every 12 weeks can reduce the frequency and intensity of migraines. "Once injected, botox blocks the feeling of pain. This is the most exciting therapeutic use that has helped patients in reducing the medications."

Overactive Bladder

Sometimes, the bladder can contract frequently and unexpectedly, and cause sudden and urgent need to urinate, which is uncomfortable for both men and women. To tackle this condition, botox is injected by urologists into the bladder through the urethra. It reduces the frequent contraction and normalises urination.

Excessive Underarm Sweating

The expert explains that botox injections are placed in the underarms, into the muscles responsible for sweating. It reduces the production of extra sweat and relieves the patient of the embarrassment of smelly underarms.

Crooked Eyes Or Strabismus

It is a condition wherein one eye is pulled in an 'abnormal direction', because of unbalanced muscles. It affects a person's ability to focus and causes blurred vision, eye soreness, double vision and difficult in-depth perception. When injected in the eye muscles, botox relaxes the pull; in many cases the eyes are realigned. This treatment is used in cases of strabismus caused by paralysis.

Eyelid Muscle Spasms

Frequent blinking, watery eyes, eye twitches, etc., can make normal things like driving and typing difficult. Botox reduces the twitches and treats 'blepharospasm'.

Muscle Spasms

Botox is useful in the treatment of abnormal muscle tightness caused by cerebral palsy, brain or head trauma, or multiple sclerosis. Botox relaxes the muscles and reduces spasms.

Uncontrollable Head Tilting And Turning (Cervical Dystonia)

This is a nerve disorder that affects the neck muscles. Botox helps to relax the neck and shoulder muscles.

Spinal Cord Injuries

One of the medical uses of botox is treating injuries in the spinal cord (traumatic, inflammatory or cancer-related). Injury disrupts the connection between the brain and body. "Botox is not a cure for spinal injuries, but helps in muscle relaxation and to restore movement in arms and legs."

Hypersalivation (sialorrhea)

This means extra saliva production, which causes drooling and discomfort. Botox is injected in one salivary gland at one time, on each side of the mouth, leading to regular saliva production.

"When your doctor suggests botox treatments, ask them about the safety and efficacy. The treatments should be only done by experts. In most cases, botox proves to be effective as a first line of treatment, but it is temporary; effects last for about a few months only," the doctor concludes.