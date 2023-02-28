Medical Abortion Pills Come With Side Effects And Risks Women Should Be Aware Of

Abortion Pills Come With Side Effects And Risks Women Should Be Aware Of

Women have the opportunity to avail medical abortion during the initial stages of pregnancy.

Women who wish to terminate their pregnancy when they are still in the first trimester can avail abortion through a pill. This form of abortion is called medical abortion. The process is certainly very simple and experts have certified it as safe but it does come with some risks and side effects. Before availing this process, women should be aware of what they could expect during and after the process. Usually side effects begin within 2 to 24 hours of taking the pill. Experts also state that the severity of the side effects can be different with different types of pills.

Before women start the process of medical abortion, it is recommended that they choose a safe space, environment and keep everything essential item that they might require. Below are a few things to expect.

Side Effects Of Medically Induced Abortion

Medically induced abortion has multiple side effects and risks.

Cramping

Medical abortion pill will cause cramping. These pills work in a way that causes strong uterine uterine contractions that makes the body pass the pregnancy. The pain might also be difficult to bear and doctors recommend that women also keep an over the counter pain medicine in hand. However, experts' advice against taking aspirin as it might only cause more bleeding.

Vaginal Bleeding

Vaginal bleeding is something you should expect because that is how the body passes the pregnancy. However, the intensity of the bleeding can be a lot heavier than your normal monthly bleeding. Heavy bleeding means that the pill is effective but sometimes, some people experience very heavy bleeding and might even require a surgery tp stop it. Vaginal bleeding might go on for a month but it won't be heavy throughout. On the third or fourth week, women might only experience light bleeding or spotting.

Other Side Effects

Aside from these side effects, women also will experience nausea, weakness, fever or chills, vomiting, headache diarrhea and dizziness.

You may like to read

Be Aware Of The Risks Along With The Side Effects

What are the risks?

Incomplete Abortion

The above mentioned side effects are normal and does not harm the health. But, along with side effects medical abortion might also put woman at certain risks that may require medical attention. First risk to be aware of is incomplete abortion. In some cases, the abortion process induced by a pill remains incomplete. In this case, patients should always consult a medical experts' to ensure that the process is complete and if it is not, the remaining pregnancy should be removed by surgical procedures.

Large Blood Clots In The Uterus

During the process, women might see blood clots as they bleed. There are few things women should take note of; the blood clots that the uterus is passing should not be very large. Ideally it should not be larger than the size of a lemon. But, if it is, women should immediately consult a doctor.

Abortion Process Might Cause Serious Infection

If after 24 hours of taking the abortion pill, you are feeling symptoms of stomach pain, nausea, weakness with fever or without fever, there is a chance that it could be something more serious than just side effects. Medically induced apportion can cause infections. Sepsis is a rare infection that could happen to women. This is cause by a toxin producing bacteria found in women's vagina. The best course of action to avoid such infections is by constantly consulting an expert during and after the process of abortion.