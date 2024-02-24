Measles Spread: 5 At-Home Tips You Can Undertake To Prevent It From Spreading In The Household

Measles infection is on the rise and has already resulted in two deaths. Here's how you can stay safe!

Measles infection is again on the rise in India. On 19th of February, the Madhya Pradesh (MP) health department reported that two children died due to suspected measles infection and 17 people were infected. Measles is a very contagious viral infection. Death cases resulting from it is certainly a huge cause of concern. Currently, MP health department has deployed medical teams to look into the matter and prevent further spread.

Measles cases have for long been a very serious cause of concern in India and in European countries. In 2023, Europe had witnessed a sharp spike in cases. According to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), More than 58,000 people in 41 of the 53 Member States in the Region - straddling Europe and central Asia - were infected with measles. There were thousands of hospitalisations and at least 10 deaths.

Common And Uncommon Symptoms Of Measles

This infection starts in the respiratory system and then eventually spread in the entire body. In most cases, symptoms of measles are mild with few severe cases. But, they are more or less curable. However, in certain severe cases, it may also lead to death.

Common Symptoms of Measles:

High fever Widespread rash in the body The rash may start in the head and then spread in the rest of the body Cough Red eyes Sore throat Runny nose White spots inside the mouth

These symptoms may show up at one area first and then eventually spread in the whole body. Usually, children are more prone to measles infection but, adults who have never been infected may also catch this disease.

Who Are At High Risk?

Some people are at higher risk than others:

If you are unvaccinated, you are at high risk of contracting the infection if you come in contact with any infected person. Travelling internationally also increases your risk because you are more exposed to thousands of people. Vitamin A deficiency can also make you more vulnerable to measles. You may also experience complications and severe symptoms.

Tips To Prevent Measles From Spreading In The Household

Follow these tips:

Make sure everyone in the family has taken the MMR vaccine. This is the best way to ensure that the disease does not spread. Children require two doses of this vaccine. According to CDC, this vaccine has 97 percent chance of preventing measles infection. In cases you contract the infection even after taking the vaccine, you should follow strict procedures to curb he spread. As a patient, you must be quarantined in one place until the symptoms have gone completely. Do not travel to crowded places during an outbreak. Be cautious of the symptoms so that you can detect them early on. Do not be in contact with infected people. Maintain proper hygiene like washing hands, sanitising and saying away from objects used by the infected person.