Measles Spread: 5 At-Home Tips You Can Undertake To Prevent It From Spreading In The Household

Measles infection is again on the rise in India. On 19th of February, the Madhya Pradesh (MP) health department reported that two children died due to suspected measles infection and 17 people were infected. Measles is a very contagious viral infection. Death cases resulting from it is certainly a huge cause of concern. Currently, MP health department has deployed medical teams to look into the matter and prevent further spread.
Measles cases have for long been a very serious cause of concern in India and in European countries. In 2023, Europe had witnessed a sharp spike in cases. According to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), More than 58,000 people in 41 of the 53 Member States in the Region - straddling Europe and central Asia - were infected with measles. There were thousands of hospitalisations and at least 10 deaths.
This infection starts in the respiratory system and then eventually spread in the entire body. In most cases, symptoms of measles are mild with few severe cases. But, they are more or less curable. However, in certain severe cases, it may also lead to death.
Common Symptoms of Measles:
These symptoms may show up at one area first and then eventually spread in the whole body. Usually, children are more prone to measles infection but, adults who have never been infected may also catch this disease.
Some people are at higher risk than others:
Follow these tips:
