While global measles deaths have gone down by 84 per cent globally in recent years, this disease is still common in many developing countries, especially in parts of Africa and Asia. ©Shutterstock

According to the World Health Organisation, measles is one of the most contagious diseases. Earlier, when there was no vaccine for this infection, almost 2.6 million people every year fell victim to it. But the death toll saw a drastic fall once a vaccine became available. Unfortunately, many people still don’t have access to vaccination. This causes almost 100,000 deaths every year. In fact, researchers say that it accounts for almost 50 per cent of all childhood mortality.

A study at Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health says that measles wipes out 20 to 50 per cent of antibodies against an array of viruses and bacteria, thereby depleting a child’s immunity. The immune system of a child who has had measles must ‘relearn’ how to protect the body against infections. Researchers looked into the mechanism and scope of this measles-induced ‘immune amnesia.’

They say that their findings highlight the importance of measles vaccination. Researchers also add that ‘children infected with measles may benefit from booster shots of all previous childhood vaccines’. They further add that measles vaccine offers protection not only from this viral infection but also from other infections in the long run by boosting the immune system. A few earlier studies say that immune suppression after measles may last for as long as two to three years. The journal Science Immunology published this study.

Almost 73 per cent immunity affected: Study

Researchers of the above-mentioned study say that the measles virus wipes out 11 per cent to 73 per cent of the different antibodies that protect against viral and bacterial strains a child was previously immune to. This may be anything from influenza to herpesvirus to bacteria that cause pneumonia and skin infections. But they are also quick to add that measles survivors regain their lost immunity gradually as they are exposed to viruses and bacteria. According to researchers, this is the first study that attempts to measure immune damage from measles.

Vaccination essential to save lives: WHO

According to the World Health Organisation, routine measles vaccination for children, combined with mass immunisation campaigns in countries with low routine coverage, are key public health strategies to reduce global measles deaths. While global measles deaths have gone down by 84 per cent globally in recent years, this disease is still common in many developing countries, especially in parts of Africa and Asia. This happens despite the fact that there is an effective vaccine available.

WHO says that the measles vaccine has been in use since the 1960s. It is safe, effective and inexpensive. According to this premier organisation, immunization is a must for all susceptible children and adults for whom measles vaccination is not contraindicated. Reaching all children with 2 doses of measles vaccine, either alone, or in a measles-rubella (MR), measles-mumps-rubella (MMR), or measles-mumps-rubella-varicella (MMRV) combination, should be the standard for all national immunisation programmes, it says.

Under the WHO Global Vaccine Action Plan, measles and rubella are targeted for elimination in five WHO regions by 2020. This organisation is the leading agency responsible for coordination of immunisation and surveillance activities supporting all countries to achieve this goal.

Symptoms of measles

This disease is highly contagious, and you will notice symptoms only after 10 to 15 days of exposure to the virus. Fever, a dry cough with a sore throat, runny nose, red eyes and white spots inside the mouth on the inner lining of the cheek are common indications. This usually lasts for 3 to 4 days. After this, you will notice small red spots initially on the face. This soon spreads to the shoulders, back, chest, arms and legs. High fever is common at this stage. A child with measles should be kept isolated. Infection spreads four days before the rash appears and ends about 4 days after the onset of rashes. If you see any of these symptoms, consult a doctor immediately.

Treatment options

There are no treatment options and prevention and vaccination are the only ways out. A measles vaccine within 72 hours of exposure or a dose of immunoglobulin within six days of exposure can lessen the severity of symptoms. Your doctor may also recommend medication to brig down fever and increase immunity.

What you can do

The best way to deal with measles is to ensure that a patient gets lots of rest in a comfortable environment. Ensure your child remains hydrated. Make him or her sip something at regular intervals. Tender coconut water is good as it contains vital nutrients. Orange juice is also a good option. You may also consider getting a humidifier. This will provide relief for sore throat and cough. Also plan nutritious meals to boost immunity. Add fresh fruits and vegetable to diet and avoid processed and fried foods.

Keep an eye open for complications like diarrhoea, vomiting and ear and eye infections. Respiratory problems and inflammation of the voice box may also happen in some cases. In severe cases, measles can lead to liver infection, meningitis, encephalitis and nerve problems. If you suspect anything serious, consult a doctor immediately.