Mausambi Or Sweet Lime Peels May Protect You Against Cancer; Does It Work?

Mausambi Or Sweet Lime Peels May Protect You Against Cancer: Study

Several studies have found that diet plays an important role in cancer prevention. A new study has found that mausambi or sweet lime peels may protect against cancer.

Despite great interventions in treatments, cancer remains a leading cause of death across the world. In a 2020 Annual Review of Nutrition, it has been reported that diet plays an important role in cancer prevention and chemotherapy efficacy. Even though studies claim that some foods may help prevent cancer to some extent, these cannot protect you against the disease completely. One such fruit, as found by IIT researchers, may help mitigate the risk of developing cancer. Here's what you need to know.

Mausambi/Mosambi For Cancer

Mosambi (sweet lime) is a citrus fruit that hails from all over the world, from Indonesia to China. Mosambi's origins, according to a paper published in the Agriculture Review in 2004, indicate the hills of Meghalaya and Nagaland. Mosambi is praised for its mild and agreeable flavour, as it contains less acid than other limes. Not only is this fruit delicious, but it offers many health benefits as well. A new study has found that it might be beneficial against cancer as well.

According to a study conducted by the researchers at the School of Biochemical Engineering, mosambi or sweet lime can be used to prevent cancer. The mosambi (Citrus limetta) peels, according to researchers at IIT (BHU), can be used to remove heavy metals from water and prevent cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

How It May Work?

According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), 4,000 children die every day as a result of drinking bacterially polluted water. According to the WHO, over 2.6 billion people lack access to safe drinking water, resulting in 2.2 million fatalities yearly, 1.4 million of whom are children.

The study published in the international journal Separation Science and Technology found that the eco-friendly product synthesized from the mosambi's peels biomass can remove toxic metal ions such as hexavalent chromium, which is responsible for several types of health problems like cancer.

According to one of the lead authors of the study, Veer Singh, following the metal removal process, this adsorbent can be easily removed from the aqueous medium. The researchers investigated the adsorbent's hexavalent chromium removal capability in synthetic simulated wastewater and found it to be satisfactory. This adsorbent's heavy metal removal efficiency was further examined for other heavy metal ions, such as lead, copper, and cadmium and it was discovered that this adsorbent has emerging heavy metal removal efficiency.

You may like to read

Heavy metals have carcinogenic qualities that induce all sorts of cancer. The experts described the procedure as follows: they collected the mosambi peels, dried them, ground them into granules, and then changed them with chitosan, a biopolymer. After that, the peels were submerged in water, and the heavy metals began to separate.

(with inputs from agencies)