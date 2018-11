Erectile dysfunction in men is a serious problem. Inability to perform in bed not just ruins the relationship between partners but can also disturb mental peace and productivity. While most men seek help for this problem from an expert, many don’t due to the stigma attached to sexual problems. What makes it even difficult for some to go ahead and find help are the various myths doing rounds about the condition. So, we got Dr Percy Chibber Director of Urology, Education & Research at Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre to debunk some of these myths for us. Here are 10 health conditions that can lead to erectile dysfunction.

Myth 1: Erectile dysfunction affects only the old

There is no denying of this fact; however, erectile dysfunction can also make the young suffer. According to Dr Chibber, erectile dysfunction can be classified into the three groups: first, the young men who are in their mid-twenties to late thirties. These men face a problem to consummate their marriage due to ED (inability to keep on an erection) which is usually a result of lack of sexual experience (or interest in some cases) or lack of masturbatory experience. Stress, tension and anxiety of a first timer can be a reason. Societal pressure is also an add-on for young men who suffer from the same. Usually, some counselling and therapy can help them tide over the trouble. Here is a guide for men who are having sex for the first time.

The second group of men are from the forties to sixties who might have had no problem with their erection before but with age has started to experience symptoms of erectile dysfunction. Either they become unable to get an erection or if they get one, it’s feeble. The underlying reason for this is usually – diabetes which predominant in this age group and is known to be a cause for ED. Apart from this, doing a lipid profile of these men do show the onset of early atherosclerosis (narrowing of the blood vessels). The arteries of the penis are smaller than the arteries of the heart than that of the brain. So when ED affects one’s life, coronary heart diseases follow after five years. Even in this group with medication and corrective lifestyle one can help tackle ED. Here are four health problems men face with age.

The third group are of men are from sixties and beyond, who usually don’t reach out to a doctor for an ED problem but problems related to the prostate gland. Further investigations do reveal that age has caught up with them and derailed sexual functions too. Even then medications like Viagra can help to improve the condition.

So ED can affect men from all ages. However, the underlying cause might be different and so the treatment.

Myth 2: Erectile dysfunction could be caused due to too much masturbation

This myth has no rational whatsoever because every healthy man will ejaculate either by masturbation or while performing the act. Masturbation doesn’t lead to ED or impotence by any means. Here are four masturbation mistakes that men should avoid.

Myth 3: Erectile dysfunction is the reason behind infertility

Impotence and infertility are two entirely different conditions. Impotence or ED means inability to hold an erection for long enough and engage in sexual pleasure while infertility means inability to produce children which is linked with a man’s sperm count. Now one might have a sperm count of zero and still be able to participate in sexual activity without suffering from ED. On the other hand, men suffering from ED might have good sperm count and be fertile. A testicular biopsy for men with ED can ascertain this. In such cases, if a man is planning for parenthood collecting sperms and going for an IVF seems like an ideal option. However, his ED would still need attention and treatment. But no matter what low sperm count or no sperm count, they have no relation with ED. Here are seven modern day habits that can lead to male infertility.

Myth 4: Erectile dysfunction cannot be cured

This is not true. The first line of treatment of ED is oral medication or Viagra, which is very effective. The drug causes vasodilatation across the body, which means it dilates the thin blood vessels that cause obstruction to smooth blood circulation. So this drug opens up the blood vessels of the penis and helps to regain erection. However, if there are other urological problems like enlarged prostate and urination troubles that is affecting ED, then those issues needs to be treated too.

Myth 5: Erectile dysfunction can be treated with testosterone doses

One mistake that even experts do is to treat ED with testosterone doses. However, before giving testosterone, a detailed hormone analysis is required to know if one is really suffering from low testosterone. If one has adequate testosterone then raising the level won’t help in treating ED. A level below 300ng/dL is usually considered low. However, even raising the testosterone level will not help to treat ED in particular. Here are 10 signs of low testosterone that you should know.

Myth 6: Erectile dysfunction leads to low sexual interest

The problems of sexual activity in men are three folds – lack of sexual desire, erectile dysfunction, early or delayed ejaculation. Sexual desire is a hormonal response and is not related to ED. A drop in testosterone might be the reason for low libido, but ED is not a libido problem. A man suffering from ED can still have sexual desire towards his partner.

Myth 7: Erectile dysfunction doesn’t need lifestyle modification but medications

This is one myth that needs to be broken. Most of the time lifestyle related issues like stress, alcohol, smoking can lead to ED and control them can help one get better with the condition. A little bit of exercise to keep the blood vessels healthy also helps.

