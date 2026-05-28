Masterchef India Pankaj Bhadouria's breast cancer diagnosis: Importance of preventive healthcare

MasterChef India Pankaj Bhadouria's breast cancer diagnosis highlights why regular screenings, early detection, healthy lifestyle choices and timely preventive healthcare remain crucial for long term wellness and survival.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : May 28, 2026 2:13 PM IST

Pankaj Bhadouria. (Image: Instagram)

Pankaj Bhadouria, 54, celebrity chef and winner of MasterChef India recently opened up about breast cancer diagnosis bringing attention once again to the importance of preventive healthcare and early screening. Pankaj Bhadouria's revelation has sparked an online debate that has some people praising her for coming out in public and speaking about a medical condition that affects millions of women worldwide.

The celebrity chef took to Instagram on 28 May to share an emotional update about her health in which she was seen lying on a hospital bed in a patient gown with medical wires attached to her. The caption read, "I have been diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Need your prayers and support."

Known for inspiring millions of people across the globe through her cooking and healthy lifestyle journey, Pankaj Bhadouria's health update also serves as a reminder that chronic diseases such as cancer can strike anyone. It does not matter what age, job or fitness level!

Importance of preventive health care

Preventive healthcare is focused on finding disease before it reaches the level of clinical symptoms. Medical professionals note that this method helps to achieve proper treatment outcomes through regular enhanced check ups, screenings, blood tests, mammograms and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Experts point out that early diagnosis is mandatory for women living with breast cancer due to survival and recovery of people with such diseases.

Often women skip warning signs or screenings in fear, busy schedules or lack of awareness but it is important to note that routine preventive tests can identify any abnormalities at an early stage for effective treatment. Dr. Kiran Joshi, Head and Neck Onco Surgery, Action Cancer Hospital Delhi told TheHealthsite.Com, "Preventive healthcare isn't only about treating diseases but it is about catching the risk in the early stages and taking preventive measures before it turns highly dangerous."

In another post shared on 17 May, Pankaj Bhadouria wrote, "I just went for my full body check up and I think it is very important to do it on an annual basis. If you are above 45 or your parents are above 45 then read this! Health is not just about treating illness It's about preventing it before it begins. Regular preventive check ups can detect problems early, improve outcomes and give you peace of mind. Don't wait for symptoms to appear your because your future self will thank you later!"

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria (@masterchefpankajbhadouria)

Breast cancer signs and symptoms

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) women who are at a higher risk of developing breast cancer often experience symptoms ahead of diagnosis. Although the following signs and symptoms are not necessarily associated with cancer experts believe medical evaluation is essential. Here are some common hints of breast cancer outlined by the CDC that every woman should know as it can affect anyone at any age:

A lump in the breast or underarm

Change in breast shape or size

Discharge from the nipple

Skin dimpling

Pulling or pain in the nipple area

Redness or pain in the breast area

Pain in any area of the breast

Dr. Joshi concluded, "It's also advisable to conduct monthly self-exams and get regular mammograms particularly for women over 40 years old or with a family history of cancer."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, screening, treatment or preventive healthcare guidance from qualified experts.