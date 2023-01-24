Massive Layoffs: From Google, Microsoft To Amazon, Losing Jobs Have Left Many Suffer Tremendous Stress, Anxiety

Several Indian IT professionals have been sacked in the last few weeks under the mass layoff process. Layoffs and loss of employment are very stressful experiences for most people. Here is how it is affecting the people.

Tremendous stress and anxiety have gripped Indian professionals around the world, after big tech companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Wipro, underwent a massive layoff earlier this month. There are speculations that more companies are considering laying off their employees in the upcoming weeks. Losing jobs suddenly is an evident pain, as we all know how important earning money is for keeping the basics of life on track. However, there is much more that comes with this layoff. According to health experts, the surge in the number of patients coming from various big tech companies with panic anxiety attacks and depression has increased massively in the past few weeks. The reason being the fear of losing control over their future has left them with severe mental pain and distress.

According to the statistics taken from the month of January 2023, a massive number of around 3,000 tech professionals are losing their jobs on an average daily basis. The number has also triggered the count of people getting dragged into anxiety, depression, and other forms of mental health problems.

Are Layoffs Only To Be Blamed?

Not really. Of course, losing jobs is a great factor behind the surge in mental health issues among Indian tech professionals, but there is something more that needs to be highlighted right now. According to health experts, the last 2-3 years (since the Pandemic took the world in its grip) of COVID lockdowns, restrictions, work-from-home culture, deaths, and fear of re-infection and a major cut in social gatherings, and now the massive layoffs, have together contributed to this extreme stress for Indian professionals.

The doctors from the national capital informed the media that there has been a drastic increase in the number of patients, majorly from MNCs, coming in with mental distress, such as anxiety and panic attacks.

"These patients are usually presented with the issues of panic anxiety and panic disorder with agoraphobia and there is quite an increase in such patients. Some of them are already taking medications and the requirement of medication has gone up and the severity of symptoms has gone up," Dr. Mudgal told the news agency IANS.

What comes with it is more dangerous is what doctors feel. According to a renowned Psychiatrist, a sudden job loss can affect the sleep and appetite of an individual, making that person suffer from alcohol and other drug dependencies. This in a way causes worsened irritability, loss of self-esteem, and family discord.

"For most people, layoffs and loss of employment are very stressful experiences. With an uncertain future, economic challenges & control, the mental health of professionals can cause anxiety, mood swings, shock, grief & even depression. The loss of sleep and appetite may severely impact one's physical health. In addition, unhealthy consumption of intoxicants like alcohol, tobacco, etc may result in worsened irritability, loss of self-worth or esteem, and family discord," Dr. Rishi Gautam, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, The GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, DC told TheHealthSite.com.

He further added, "To overcome these trying times, one should definitely seek support from his social system like family & friends. By maintaining regularity in exercise, one can remain physically fit. It is a good idea to write and journal your thoughts. It's a great stress reliever as it provides a secure space for one to express their deepest thoughts. Above all, always try to keep a positive attitude and outlook toward life. Stay away from negative thoughts like "I will never have a job again" or "I will never enjoy my work again."

Dr. Gautam says that the most important thing to keep in mind right now is that one shouldn't hesitate to get help and seek professional counseling for the betterment of their mental health.

What Is The Need of The Hour?

Layoffs can be hard to absorb, but one needs to understand that letting their mind and soul get pulled by the wheel of mental distress will make things even worse. So, what the experts feel about the need of the hour is to keep yourself intact. Do not lose hope. Keep your inner courage up and do not let negative thoughts consume you. Set your thoughts free, set a routine for yourself, and give your body a little rest and break. Spend more time with your friends and family when you feel low. Also, do not GIVE UP. Looking for a job, updating your work profiles, and taking notes from other colleagues who have lost their jobs too, are important. Below are some of the ways in which you can manage layoff anxiety.

How To Deal With Layoff Anxiety?

Layoff anxiety can be extremely overwhelming and cause a mental breakdown. The fear of an unstable future and difficulty in finding a job can consume an individual if proper care is being taken on time. Here are some experts backed ways to help you stay mentally happy and manage layoff anxiety:

Accepting your feeling is very important in order to act with courage and give time to your inner voice. Build a routine for yourself. Stay connected with people who can help you when you are at your low, and who can support your emotional breakdowns. Stay physically active. It is important that you take proper care of both mental and physical health at this time. It is recommended that you stay active throughout the day by exercising or doing house chores. This will help you to reduce anxiety and maintain a positive outlook. Eat healthy. With exercising, you should also take care of your meals and what's going on your plate. Physical health depends on what you are providing your body with. Try meditation. A mindful meditation can help you stay calm and positive.

(Disclaimer: Above-listed tips are all recommended by health experts. However, if you feel the need, make sure to visit a doctor.)