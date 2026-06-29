Massive fire breaks out at high rise in Noida due to AC blast: What to do immediately to protect yourself from toxic smoke?

The recent fire incidents across India has raised an extremely important question - what should one do immediately when there is afire outbreak in the building? Read on to find out!

Noida high rise building fire: What to do immediately to protect yourself from toxic smoke

Noida Fire: In the last few weeks, several pockets of India have logged cases of fire eruptions, especially due to a short-circuit or AC blast - mostly linked with the prevailing heatwave conditions. On Monday, a massive fire broke out at a high-rise building in the Aranya Society located in Sector 119. As per the initial reports, officials noted that the blaze erupted after a major explosion in an AC unit.

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Noida High Rise

After the tragic death of 15 innocent souls in the Lucknow fire, another news of fire has gripped the headlines on Monday - a massive fire broke out in a residential high-rise in Noida's Sector 119 on Monday morning, triggering panic among residents and prompting an emergency response. Preliminary reports suggest the blaze may have started following an air-conditioner (AC) blast. Firefighters rushed to the scene and no casualties have been reported so far. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the incident.

The fear of death due to burn is legit, but do you know that before the fire even touches you, its the smoke that wreaks havoc the most? Yes, you read that right! Now the question is - What should you do if there is a fire in your apartment, or near your flat? We explain it all.

What To Do Immediately If Your Building Catches Fire?

Taking cognizance of the current situation of fire-related news across India, let's check one of the most asked questions - What to do when a fire breaks out at your home?

It is not always the fire that causes injuries, but also the toxic smoke that comes out from the fire that leads to severe health issues. From breathing trouble to asthma attacks and lung infection, inhaling the toxic smoke of fire can trigger tons of health complications. But there are a few tips that you can follow in order to protect your body from the worst effects of the smoke.

Move To A Safe Zone

The first step that you must take when there is a fire outbreak in your building is to immediately shift/move to a safe zone. Do not run after your phone or any other valuable stuff; simply run out of that area and stay away till the time the fire is under control.

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Run Inside The Washroom And Stay Under The Shower

There is one remedy that experts say everyone who is stuck inside a building that has caught fire should immediately run inside the washroom, turn on the tap/shower and stay under it. This is prevent the fire from affecting you.

Cover Your Nose and Mouth

If you are able to exit from the fire zone, ensure to cover your nose and mouth with whatever is available. This prevents the smoke from entering your body and causing issues within.

Do Not Use Elevators

Never use the elevators while trying to escape from a building that is on fire. Always use staircases during a fire emergency. Reason? Experts note that elevators can malfunction, lose power or open onto smoke-filled floors. Therefore, the safest option is to take the stairs and avoid elevators when there is a fire in your building.

Call Emergency Services Immediately

Keep all the emergency numbers handy. In case you or one you know is in danger, immediately call for the emergency service - this include ambulance, fire brigade and even police.

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