Marisa Abela Opens Up About Body Image Struggles Following Thyroid Cancer Battle: ‘I Still Want to Look Good’

Marisa Abela opens up about her thyroid cancer battle and the body image struggles that followed, sharing an honest take on recovery, self-confidence, and wanting to feel good in her own skin.

Marisa Abela Opens Up About Body Image Struggles Following Thyroid Cancer Battle ‘I Still Want to Look Good’

British Actress Marisa Abela has always been open about a lot of things, and recently she revealed about her struggles with body image, and she is going through treatment for cancer. While battling with the disease, she has been through a lot that came with changes in her body, both physically and emotionally. She also admitted that she is someone who wants to 'look good' this statement reflects upon a lot of things, like the way cancer survivors feel, and don't often talk about. Her honesty is something that sheds light on the emotional side of the disease, too, and how tough it becomes to survive.

Marisa Abela was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, a condition that affects the thyroid gland. Thyroid is something that plays a role in regulating hormones, metabolism, and energy levels. If a patient suffers from thyroid cancer, then there are a lot of changes that happens to the body. Hormonal Imbalances, visible scars, fatigue and fluctuations in weight are often noticed. Marisa's story is beyond thyroid cancer diagnosis, but it is also about unexpected emotional challenges that a survivor has to go through.

Symptoms Of Throat And Thyroid Cancer

It is important to understand that throat and thyroid cancer symptoms are not very prominently visible at first, but they are subtle at the start.

Some warning signs of Throat and Thyroid cancer are

Lump or swelling in the neck Constant voice changes difficulty swallowing chronic sore throat unexplained weight gain neck pain constant fatigue

You need to pay attention to constant changes in your body to detect if the symptoms align because many people think it is a normal infection that can happen in daily routine.

Why Throat And thyroid Cancer Happens?

The exact cause of thyroid or throat cancer is not known, but it can happen due to the following reasons

Genetic mutations Family history of thyroid Exposure to radiation Smoking Excessive alcohol Certain autoimmune conditions

What Are Some Precautions One Should Take?

You can take some precautions to lower the risk of such cancers. Even though not all cancers cannot be prevented, but definitely, it can reduce the risk if you make some lifestyle changes. It is important that you avoid substance abuse like tobacco and alcohol, and take an important amount of salt in your diet, which can help manage existing thyroid conditions.

You may like to read

If you are someone who is noticing constant swelling or voice changes, it is important that you understand the symptoms and take necessary precautions and seek a professional health as soon as possible before it worsens.

Treatment For Thyroid Cancer

If you talk about treatment of thyroid cancer, it can be prevented through the following steps taken professionally

TRENDING NOW

Radiation Therapy Hormonal Replacement Therapy

In this case, it is true that there are high chances of survival rates, but many patients have to go through psychological and emotional impact in the long run because cancer can do a lot to the body, similar to what Marisa Abela has been experiencing, and her story is a reminder of coping up confidently yet again despite battling with illness.