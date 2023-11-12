Marijuana Use Poses Significant Heart Failure Risk, Studies Find

The findings suggest that marijuana use, whether recreational or medicinal, may contribute to the development of cardiovascular diseases.

Two new non-published studies presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Philadelphia highlight the potential health risks of marijuana use, especially among older adults who do not smoke tobacco. The studies suggest that marijuana use, whether recreational or medicinal, may be linked to cardiovascular diseases. The studies come in light of a growing trend of marijuana use among older adults. In a 2020 study, it was found that the number of American seniors over 65 using marijuana or edibles doubled between 2015 and 2018. Additionally, a 2023 study reported a 450% increase in past-month binge drinking and marijuana use among this age group from 2015 to 2019.

The Risk of Cannabis Use Disorder

One concerning aspect of marijuana use is the development of cannabis use disorder, with nearly three in ten marijuana users developing dependence. Cannabis use disorder involves cravings, mood and sleep disturbances, irritability, and lack of appetite when attempting to quit. It becomes an addiction when users cannot quit despite the negative impacts on their lives.

The Impact Of Chronic Conditions

Older adults often develop various chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol, which appear to worsen the effects of marijuana use. The studies examined hospital records of adults over 65 with cannabis use disorder who did not smoke tobacco. They discovered a 20% increased risk of major heart or brain events during hospitalization among the 8,535 cannabis abusers compared to over 10 million non-users. High blood pressure readings (over 130/80 mm Hg) and high cholesterol were found to be key predictors of adverse events in marijuana users.

Acute And Chronic Use Impact on Blood Pressure

Acute marijuana use can lead to a drop in blood pressure, particularly when inhaled. However, long-term daily use has been associated with increased blood pressure, which is a risk factor for various cardiovascular conditions. This difference suggests that both acute and chronic marijuana use can have adverse effects on cardiovascular health.

Increased Risk Of Heart Failure

A separate study followed nearly 160,000 adults with a median age of 54 for approximately four years to assess the impact of marijuana use on the development of heart failure. The study found that those who reported daily marijuana use had a 34% increased risk of developing heart failure compared to non-users. The risk remained consistent regardless of age, sex at birth, or smoking history. The researchers could not determine whether the marijuana was smoked or consumed orally.