Marijuana May Up The Risk Of Heart Attack In Addicts, Says Study

A new study highlights the fact that increased marijuana use could up the risk of heart attack and other cardiovascular problems in people.

Marijuana is an illegal substance in many countries but that does not stop people from smoking it. Some people take it occasionally and that is how they de-stress while for others it is slightly different. Substances like alcohol, marijuana or drugs always come with the risk of addiction. In the Gen Z lingo, people who are addicted to marijuana are called 'stoner'. Do not mistake this for a very cool thing or a cool word to define yourself because there are multiple health consequences of being a stoner.

According to its report, adults who are misusing cannabis have a 60 per cent risk of experiencing cardiovascular problems. Let us find out how!

About The Study

This research was conducted with an analysis of of the data for over eight years. It included almost 60,000 Canadians who were marijuana addicts. They found out that these people had a much higher risk of heart problems as compared to non-addicts. And the cause may have been solely, marijuana addiction. There is a slight research gap in the study which does not say more about the health conditions of these people. However, the established link between marijuana and heart disease is pretty conclusive and evident.

This research also concluded that marijuana use can increase the risk of coronary artery diseases and this risk may be higher for addicts as compared to other people.

What Does Marijuana Do To Our Heart?

Here is what marijuana addiction does to your heart health:

It makes the heart beat faster than normal

Faster heart beat can lead to high blood pressure

High blood pressure will eventually increase the risk of stroke

It can also cause a heart attack

It may cause multiple heart diseases and problems

According t reports, heart attack risk of marijuana only increased for people who smoked it instead of using other methods like for instance ingesting it. Marijuana smoke is very dangerous. It also contains tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and other cannabinoids which reaches the body and causes immense harm to the lungs as well as the cardiovascular system.

