There has been an ongoing debate among experts regarding the medical benefits of marijuana. While some re all for it, others are more reserved in their opinion. One study presented in the Society for Neuroscience says that if a baby is exposed to marijuana in the womb It may disrupt learning and memory. It may also damage communication between brain regions and disturb neurotransmitters and metabolites in the brain. This is true for adolescents too. But, at the same time, researchers say that, in Alzheimer’s disease, the psychoactive compound in marijuana may improve memory and mitigate some of the disease’s symptoms. In another study at the Epilepsy Center, New York University Langone Medical Center, New York, researchers say that marijuana may be useful in the treatment of epilepsy. Epilepsy & Behavior published this study.

Let us take a look at some of the mental health conditions that may be effectively treated with marijuana.

Depression

With high stress of modern living, anxiety disorders and depression are common across all age groups. This can, in turn, lead to other issues like sexual dysfunction, sleep disorders and migraines and headaches. Marijuana stimulates the production of the ‘feel-good’ hormone endorphins. This makes it effective against depression and anxiety.

Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia patients are disassociated with reality. They gradually retreat into their own world and hallucinations and speech problems are common problems of this condition. Experts say that marijuana has potent anti-psychotic effects on the brain. It boosts the nervous system and helps it to connect the neurons and transmit messages to various parts of the body. Therefore, it may be an effective tool against schizophrenia.

Post-traumatic stress disorder

This is a debilitating condition that can affect normal day to day functioning of a person. It is usually the result of any kind of trauma. The hormone serotonin is important in the treatment of this condition. Marijuana can stimulate the production of the serotonin hormone. It can also help relieve PTSD-related disorders like insomnia and frequent nightmares.

Sleep disorder

Proper sleep is very important for mental well-being. It can help you fight stress, get rid of depression, keep anxiety attacks away and improve cognition. Marijuana relaxes the mind and ensure that you sleep better.