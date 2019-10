According to a recently published study in The Lancet Psychiatry, it’s mentioned that no matter how many people advocate the use of cannabis for bettering mental health, its health risk outweighs its benefits. Though, the risk factor is high, it’s still prescribed for people suffering from a mental health issue and unfortunately, the demand is expected to grow. Experts believe that this finding is important for countries where the medical use of cannabis is permitted. Researchers who’re behind the finding say that there’s not enough evidence to prove medical cannabis efficacy and whatever little proof is there, it’s too little to draw lines around its benefits.

The reality behind cannabis use

With this, experts also believe that it’s important for the countries to know its limitations where it’s already legal. People who are prescribed cannabis should be careful. They must go for regular monitoring to know the benefits and ill-effects, if any. During this research, team members found that people with chronic diseases who also suffer from anxiety or depression showed better symptoms which could also be because of relief in pain. Therefore, they believe no direct connection can be formed between cannabis and mental health.

Side-effects of cannabis