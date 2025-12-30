Marathi Bigg Boss Season 4 Contestant Prasad Jawade’s Mother Passed Away After Battling Cancer

Marathi Bigg Boss Season 4 contestant Prasad Jawade's mother passed away after battling cancer. His wife Amruta Deshmukh shared an emotional tribute.

Marathi television actor and Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 contestant Prasad Jawade is going through an extremely difficult phase of his life after his mother passed away. This shocking news has left fans and the Marathi entertainment industry totally heartbroken. Known for his strong personality and emotional honesty on reality television, Parasad has often spoken about family being his biggest support system. He was receiving a lot supporting messages from fellow celebrities and fans. The incident has once again highlighted the emotional and physical toll serious illnesses like cancer have on families. His wife, actress Amrutha Deshmukh, also shared a deeply emotional tribute, remembering her mother-in-law's strength and resilience during her health struggles.

Prasad Jawade's Mother's Cause Of Death

According to the sources, Prasad Jawade's mother passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. She had been undergoing treatment for some time showing a lot of courage and determination towards battling cancer. Even after taking proper medical care and family support, her condition got worse, leading to her death. Nowadays has become one of the most leading cause of death worldwide, and cases like this show help aggressive and unpredictable disease can be, even after taking timely treatment.

Cancer In women: A Growing Health Issue

Cancer in women is is increasingly being diagnosed across all age groups. According to health experts, lifestyle changes, stress, hormonal balances and genetic factors also contribute in the rise of cases. A lot of women ignore early warning science because of busy schedules or lack of awareness, leading to delayed diagnosis. Regular medical checkup and early diagnosis about the symptoms can improve the survival rate.

Types Of Cancer In Women

Some of the most common cancers in women include breast cancer, cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, uterine cancer and colorectal cancer. Breast cervical cancer is among the most frequently diagnosed in India. While some of the cancer cases are connected to the genetics, other are because of lifestyle factors such as diet, not performing enough exercise and tobacco use.

Symptoms Of Cancer In Women

Symptoms of cancer in women can include unusual lumps, unexplained weight loss, persistent fatigue, abnormal bleeding, change in menstrual cycle pelvic pain, or digestive issues. These early warning sign always misunderstood with minor health issues, which can lead to the delay in treatment. According to the health experts, consulting a doctor if symptoms continue even after few weeks.

Importance Of Early Detection and Regular Screening

Early detection plays a very important role in successful cancer treatment. Regular screening like mammogram, Pepsi, and pelvic exams can help figure out cancer at a very early stage. Awareness campaign shared experience public figures help encourage women to prioritise their health and take timely medical treatment.

You may like to read

TRENDING NOW

The loss of Prasad Jawade's mother is a heart breaking that how devastating cancer can be. While the grief is personal, the message is universal:" women's health must never be ignored. Awareness diagnosis and preventive care can save lives and reduce the impact of this life-threatening disease.