Nearly 11 per cent of those in the national capital who tested negative for COVID-19 in rapid antigen tests (RAT) but had symptoms for the disease were found to have been afflicted by the viral infection in RT-PCR test between September 1 and November 7, according to official data.

Out of the 56,862 symptomatic patients who tested negative in rapid antigen tests, 32,903 were retested through RT-PCR, and of them, 3,524 were found COVID-19 positive, according to the data shared by health authorities in response to an RTI query filed by a PTI reporter.

RETESTING SYMPTOMATIC NEGATIVE CASES IS NOW MANDATORY

In order to effectively curb the spread of coronavirus infection, the Union Health Ministry had in September asked all states and Union Territories to mandatorily retest all symptomatic cases found COVID-19 negative in rapid antigen tests through RT-PCR so that no positive case is missed.

For Delhi, the case positivity rate in RT-PCR, which is considered the gold standard for COVID-19 screening, was 20.97 per cent in September, while it was only 4.77 per cent when it comes to rapid antigen test, the RTI reply stated.

In October, positivity rates of Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and rapid antigen test were 16.76 per cent and 4.58 per cent respectively. Between November 1 and 7, the rapid antigen positivity rate was 8.16 per cent while for RT-PCR it was 27.2 per cent.

THE COVID POSITIVE CASES IN DELHI

According to the RTI reply, out of 27,533 symptomatic negative cases in rapid antigen test in September, only 4,597 were retested through RT-PCR and 623 found COVID-19 positive. The next month, 24,737 out of 26,316 symptomatic negative cases were retested through RT-PCR, and 2,300 were found to have contracted the virus.

Between November 1 and 7, health authorities retested 3,569 of 4,013 symptomatic rapid antigen test negative cases and 601 were found infected with COVID-19, the RTI reply revealed.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had chaired a high-level meeting on November 15 and gave 12 instructions, following a fresh spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

SYMPTOMS TO LOOK OUT FOR

COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, starts in your respiratory tract. That’s the airway between your mouth, nose, throat, and lungs. It’s the same place that the common cold attacks. But COVID-19 is more likely to get deeper into your respiratory tract, including into your lungs. When the virus attacks your body, there are a few symptoms that you will notice, such as:

You will feel feverish and your body will start aching badly

You will also experience dry cough and irritable throat

There will be shortness of breath or trouble in breathing

You may also experience a strong headache

One of the most important symptoms of COVID-19 is the loss of smell and taste

THE NUMBER OF COVID POSITIVE CASES IN DELHI

There has been a decrease in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days in Delhi and the city’s capacity for conducting RT-PCR tests has significantly has increased.

On Saturday, the national capital registered 3,419 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to over 5.8 lakh, while the death toll rose to 9,574 with 77 more fatalities. The new cases came out of a record 81,473 tests, including 35,352 RT-PCR tests and the positivity rate slipped to 4.2 per cent from 4.78 per cent the previous day.

HOW TO STAY SAFE?

The single best thing you can do to stop the virus is to wash your hands frequently and thoroughly – particularly before you eat, touch your face or any other body parts. Carry a hand sanitizer always and protect yourself wearing a good quality mask. Also, make sure to not use the same mask twice. You can use a cotton mask and wash it off immediately after you are back home, or you can also get yourself a few use-and-throw face masks.

The virus is most likely to enter your body from your own contaminated hands when you touch your nose, eyes, and mouth. So, it is extremely important to keep your hands clean. Also, make sure to maintain social distancing. Make sure to eat healthily and include vitamin-C rich fruits and vegetables in your diet. Why? Since this can help you to boost your immunity and help your body stay safe from the novel coronavirus.