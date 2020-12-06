Nearly 11 per cent of those in the national capital who tested negative for COVID-19 in rapid antigen tests (RAT) but had symptoms for the disease were found to have been afflicted by the viral infection in RT-PCR test between September 1 and November 7 according to official data. Out of the 56862 symptomatic patients who tested negative in rapid antigen tests 32903 were retested through RT-PCR and of them 3524 were found COVID-19 positive according to the data shared by health authorities in response to an RTI query filed by a PTI reporter. RETESTING SYMPTOMATIC NEGATIVE CASES IS NOW