With the ongoing antibiotics resistance crisis, many scientists are striving hard to find an alternative that can help in the fight against infections. Now, they have zeroed in on an ancient traditional healing agent. They are confident that, given its amazing healing properties, Manuka honey may be the answer to their problems.

A study at the University of Wales Institute of Cardiff says that this honey may effectively kill bacteria by destroying key bacterial proteins. Researchers from Swansea University say that manuka honey may offer an antibiotic alternative to treat anti-microbial resistant respiratory infections, particularly deadly bacteria found in cystic fibrosis infections. Using lung tissue from pigs, they treated grown bacterial infections mimicking those seen in cystic fibrosis patients with manuka honey. They saw that this was effective in killing anti-microbial resistant bacteria by 39 per cent compared to 29 per cent for antibiotics. At the same time, it also led to an improvement in the activity of some antibiotics that were unable to function effectively by themselves. A combination of honey and antibiotics killed 90 per cent of the bacteria tested.

In another study, again at the University of Wales Institute of Cardiff, it was seen that manuka honey can clear chronically infected wounds and could even help reverse bacterial resistance to antibiotics. This is the nectar of honey bees foraging on the manuka tree in New Zealand. It is a common ingredient in many modern licensed wound-care products available around the world.

Let us look at a few amazing healing properties of this honey.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF MANUKA HONEY

Manuka honey has amazing anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. It has been used since ancient times for healing wounds, treating digestive issues and soothing sore throats. It can help in the treatment of many other health related problems too. Let us take a look at a few benefits of this honey.

It is great for healing any kind of wounds

Manuka honey has anti-bacterial and antioxidant properties that hasten the healing process. It acts as a protective barrier and prevent microbial infections in the wound. Thanks to its healing properties, the FDA approved the us of manuka honey for the treatment of wounds in 2007. It facilitates the regeneration of tissue by creating an acidic wound environment. It can effectively heal cuts, sores, ulcers and burns.

Manuka honey can prevent periodontal disease

It can kill bad bacteria found inside the mouth and this keeps teeth and gum healthy. It can prevent the formation of dental plaque. In spite of being sweet, it does not cause cavities or tooth decay. The powerful anti-bacterial property of this honey promotes dental health.

It can boost digestive health

Regular consumption of manuka honey can help you avoid digestive issues like constipation, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and irregular bowel movements. It is useful in the treatment of ulcerative colitis and inflammation in the digestive tract.

Manuka honey may improve skin health

This honey has anti-microbial properties that helps it to effectively fight inflammation that may cause skin eruptions like acne. Its anti-bacterial properties make it an ideal agent against bacteria growth on the skin and in clogged pores.