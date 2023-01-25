Manicure And Skin Cancer: Can UV Nail Dryers Damage DNA And Cause Mutations In Cells?

Study finds UV nail dryers used in gel manicures can damage DNA and cause mutations in human cells due to prolonged and frequent exposer to UV rays.

In recent years, the gel manicure has become very popular among women who love to get a manicure done regularly. These UV nail lamps are made of multiple light bulbs which emit UV rays of wavelength between 340 and 395 nm. These wavelengths are used to cure and dry nail polish formulas which are known as gels. When the gel is exposed to UV lights, it hardens into polymers. This is how they are made to last longer. Commonly, both nails and hands are irradiated with a UV nail dryer for up to 10 minutes per session, and regular users typically change their gel manicures every two weeks. However famous this process of manicure is, newly conducted researches based on it states that it is very risky and could cause skin cancer.

Study Finds A Link Between Skin Cancer And Gel Manicure Lamps

Experts have found a link between this kind of manicure which uses UV rays to dry nail polish and the risk of getting skin cancer. There have apparently been more than one studies conducted on this very subject. All of these studies have found string evidence stating the harmful effects of radiations on the skin. It could damage the skin as well as cause cancer.

One of the studies was conducted by the scientists at the University of California in San Diego. The researchers found that, the UV rays that are used to dry off the nail polish can damage cellular and genetic material. It can also cause permanent mutations in human cells causing a risk of skin cancer. A 2014 study in JAMA Dermatology found that the level of UVA exposure associated with a gel manicure every two weeks probably isn't high enough to increase the risk of skin cancer significantly, but you are wise to be aware of the issue.

Study Published In Nature Journal

According to the research findings published in Nature Journal based on another study, it clearly states that long term use of this dryer lamps can cause skin cancer. The more we expose our skin to it, the more our risk increases. There is an ultraviolet light emission that can be harmful in the long run. All the experiments conducted showed that a single 20-minutes radiation leads to the death of 20 to 30 per cent cells. If people were exposing themselves to this light for three consecutive 20-minute sessions, it was causing 65 and 70 per cent cell death. Scientists say the results of their study, published in the scientific journal Nature, provide a comprehensive profile of the DNA damage and cell mutation that occurs after irradiation with nail polish dryers. They say further research in humans is needed before they can make definitive conclusions about cancer risks from exposure to UV nail polish dryers.

Precautions Suggested By Scientists

Since this method of manicure and drying nail polish is so prevalent in salons, scientists have suggested some ways people can avoid being exposed to these harmful radiations. Wearing sunscreen on our hands can be helpful and slipping a pair of fingerless gloves during the manicure session can reduce the level pf exposure as well.

Experts also state that they are not sure about the conclusiveness of UV ray dries on skin even though it is a well known fact that exposure to these radiations could cause cancer. But, it also depends on how long we are being exposed to the rays. However, experts believe that there needs to be more research conducted on this subject before coming to a confirmed conclusion.

