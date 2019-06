Menopause is one of the most crucial transitional phases of a woman’s life. This is that critical juncture when her periods stop, and she loses her child-bearing capacity. Naturally, this is a phase characterised by many complex hormonal, physiological and psychological changes. Menopause comes with many physical manifestations: Hot flashes, vaginal dryness, night sweats, low libido, poor sleep and weight gain. However, there are quite a few psychological symptoms of this natural phenomenon. These include stress, anxiety, irritability and depression.

HOW DOES MENOPAUSE AFFECT YOUR HEALTH?

Once you hit menopause, your hormones go haywire. The most crucial endocrinological change is depletion of the hormone oestrogen. This is the hormone that shields a woman against cardiac ailments and various cancers. It also keeps her bones strong and sex drive strong. Moreover, low levels of estradiol, the primary form of oestrogen, has also been associated with weight gain. So, reduced oestrogen levels affect a woman’s overall health and well-being. The other health consequences of menopause are greater risk of Alzheimer’s Disease, poor control over bladder and bowel movement.

MEDICINES FOR MENOPAUSE

When you hit menopause, your obstetrician will aim at two aspects: Controlling the associated symptoms and increasing the levels of oestrogen. So, the line of treatment will include hormonal therapy and medicines to ease the symptoms that you are experiencing. The manifestations vary from person to person. Therefore, the medicines are also different. Hormone therapy, on the other hand, can be done through pills, patches or injections.

WHAT ARE THE ALTERNATIVES?

You may not have to rely on drugs or hormone therapy to pacify the outcomes of menopause. There are quite a few no-drug solutions for them including mindfulness techniques, home remedies and physical activities.

A 2019 study, published in Climacteric: The Journal of the International Menopause Society, found that practising mindfulness was effective for menopausal women. It helped in reducing symptoms like anxiety, depression and irritability in them. Mindfulness technique requires you to concentrate on the present. It also involves focussing on your thoughts and sensations without the barrier of judgement. The study accounted for over 1700 women in the age bracket of 40-65 years.

The natural remedies that will help you tame the symptoms of menopause include evening primrose oil, ginseng, ashwagandha and liquorice. You can also try flaxseeds and evening primrose oil.

Physical activities help you tackle many outcomes of menopause. These include weight gain, increased risks of cancer and heart diseases, weak bones and mood bouts. Here are a few activities you can try.

Cardio workouts

You can opt for cardio exercises like walking, jogging and swimming. These exercises help you lose weight if you end up with a few extra kilos after menopause. They also keep your heart rate normal. According to a 2016 study published in the journal Menopause, the researchers revealed that following a 12-week exercise programme that includes walking, stretching and warm-up and cool-down exercises helped women enhance their sleep quality and reduce depression. Poor sleep and depression are among the prominent side effects of menopause.

Strength training



According to a study that featured in the Journal of Mid-Life Health, 53 per cent of the Indian population suffering from menopause tend to develop low bone mineral density. Strength training workouts help you strengthen the bones that have been weakened by menopause. They also prevent bone loss, another result of this natural phenomenon. You can try exercises like squats and push-ups post menopause to curb your risk of developing osteoporosis. In this condition, your bones become weak.

Yoga



As already mentioned, menopause come with psychological symptoms like stress, anxiety, irritability and depression. Yoga helps alleviate all. A study published in the journal Evidence-based Complementary and Alternative Medicine observes that yoga helps menopausal women with psychological issues. You can try deep breathing exercises and meditation to reduce stress and beat fatigue.

Dance



If exercise is not your cup of tea, you don’t need to drop your shoulders. You can simply join a dance class if you want to strengthen your bones and muscles post menopause. Choose the dance form that suits you. Ballet, salsa, Zumba and jazz are good options. Just groove to the tunes and you’re your menopause symptoms wane away.

Household chores



Menopause can lead to irregular heartbeats, a condition medically known as arrhythmia. Surprisingly, you can reduce the risk of this condition by performing your daily household chores. Yes, you heard us right. Doing laundry, vacuuming and dusting can help you keep your heart rate normal, finds a growing body of research. These activities demand consistent movement of certain muscles of your body and strengthen them. Additionally, they can help you alleviate another symptom associated with menopause. A University of Pittsburgh study divided the participants into groups. One group had to perform certain daytime activities including daily chores that required mild, moderate and vigorous efforts. The other group, or the control group, didn’t do these activities. Those who were in the performing group reported better quality of night-time sleep than the control group.

Tai chi



This traditional Chinese form of martial arts can work wonders for you, if you are experiencing the symptoms of menopause. In a study published in the Journal of Nursing, it was found that Tai chi can help menopausal women enhance their body balance, muscle strength and the overall quality of life. However, further research is required to reach a conclusive decision. This mind-body technique can be a good option to improve sleep quality as well.