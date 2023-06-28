Managing Diabetes: What Are The Necessary Lifestyle Modifications and Medications? Doctor Explains

Diabetes has now been termed as a global epidemic. Dr Rajeev Gupta, speaks on the necessary adjustments that is essential for patients to cope and reduce risks of complications.

Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects millions of people worldwide. In India, the prevalence of diabetes has been steadily increasing over the years, with approximately 77 million people living with the condition in 2019. This number is projected to rise to 101 million by 2030, making India the diabetes capital of the world. Managing diabetes is crucial to maintaining good health and preventing complications. While medications are an essential part of diabetes management, lifestyle modifications such as a healthy diet, regular exercise, and stress management are also essential.

Dr Rajeev Gupta, Director of Internal Medicine at C.K. Birla Hospital, Delhi spoke to The Health Site regarding the necessary adjustments that is essential for diabetic patients.

What Are The Necessary Lifestyle Changes?

Managing diabetes involves a combination of lifestyle modifications and medications to control blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of complications. Here are some key aspects of diabetes management:

Weight Management: Weight management is crucial for diabetic patients as it plays a significant role in improving insulin sensitivity and glycemic control. Dr Gupta added, "Portion control is key, using smaller plates and being mindful of calorie-dense foods. Losing excess weight through a combination of diet and exercise can improve blood sugar control and reduce the need for medication."

Medications: Depending on the type and severity of diabetes, medications may be prescribed to manage blood sugar levels. For type 1 diabetes, insulin therapy is necessary as the pancreas does not produce enough insulin. In type 2 diabetes, oral medications or injectable medications like insulin or GLP-1 receptor agonists may be prescribed. It is important to take medications as prescribed and regularly monitor blood sugar levels to be on track.

Blood Sugar Monitoring: Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels is vital to understand how the body responds to diet, exercise, and medication. Self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) helps diabetic patients make necessary adjustments to their treatment plan and maintain optimal control.

Stress Management: Chronic stress can affect blood sugar levels. Finding healthy ways to manage stress, such as practicing relaxation techniques, engaging in hobbies, or seeking support from friends and family, is important in diabetes management. Seeking professional help from therapists or counsellors may be beneficial for individuals experiencing high levels of stress. Smoking and alcohol moderation:

Smoking and Excessive Alcohol Consumption: Dr Gupta stressed on the fact that this habit can worsen diabetes and increase the risk of complications. He says, "Quitting smoking and consuming alcohol in moderation, or preferably avoiding it altogether, are important lifestyle modifications for managing diabetes."

In conclusion, Dr Rajeev Gupta said that, making small alterations to a routine can have a significant impact on health and help lower the risk of developing diabetes. It is important to work closely with healthcare professionals to develop a comprehensive treatment plan that suits specific needs. Regular monitoring, lifestyle modifications, and appropriate medication can help individuals with diabetes lead healthy and fulfilling lives while effectively managing their condition.

