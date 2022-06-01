Manage Your Stress Levels Before They Mess Up With Your Menstrual Cycle

There's normal everyday stress, then there is chronic stress that triggers health problems. Turns out, it can also affect your menstrual cycle. Here's how!

In a small amount, stress can make you more productive, but chronic stress can make you develop several health problems. Chronic stress can lead to all types of side effects and symptoms that might stay with you and affect your health. Did you know stress can also affect your menstrual cycle? Studies have found a link between irregular periods, uncomfortable cramps, back pain, and stress. Excessive stress can put your digestive system into overdrive, triggering unwanted symptoms like diarrhoea, frequent urination, stomachache, etc.

How Does Stress Affect Menstruation?

While there are limited studies that find a link between stress and menstruation. Stress affects the part of the brain that produces hormones, which can throw your hormonal levels out of whack, leading to changes in your menstrual cycle. Studies have shown that stress plays a part in reducing the hypothalamus's ability to govern the pituitary gland the body's master gland which, in turn, controls the thyroid, adrenal glands, and ovaries, all of which work together to manage hormones.

Ovarian dysfunction can affect estrogen production, ovulation, and other reproductive functions. Estrogen is a hormone that aids in the formation of the uterine lining and helps the body prepare for pregnancy. If the ovaries aren't functioning properly, the menstrual cycle may be affected, resulting in missed or irregular periods.

When To See A Doctor?

If pregnancy is not the cause of missed periods, see an expert after three missed periods. Since estrogen and progesterone play important roles in menstruation, they can create a problem if they are out of whack. Sometimes thyroid issues may interfere with pituitary or ovarian function, leading to a disturbance of the menstrual cycle. Women suffering from polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) can also impact their stress levels as well as their menstrual cycle.

How To Manage Stress?

Yes, it is not easy to keep yourself calm when you are caught up in the moment, but it is vital to get a hold of yourself if you're stressed. Here are some ways you can manage stress:

Maintain a positive outlook.

Instead of being aggressive, be forceful. Rather than becoming angry, defensive, or passive, express your feelings, opinions, or beliefs.

Learn how to better manage your time.

Accept that certain things are beyond your control.

Set appropriate boundaries and decline requests that may cause you undue stress.

Make time for your interests and hobbies.

To relieve stress, don't rely on drink, drugs, or compulsive activities. Drugs and alcohol might cause your body to become even more stressed.

Seek out social assistance. Spend enough time with the people you care about.

Consult a psychologist or other mental health practitioner who specializes in stress management.