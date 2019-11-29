Ayurveda is an alternative healing technique that goes back to ancient times. It is an ancient traditional Indian medicine system that believes that the human body is made up of the five elements – earth, water, fire, air and space energies. According to it, each living being have 3 types of energies in them – vata, pitta and kapha. Any disturbances in these energies cause diseases. According to this holistic method of healing, diabetes is the result of imbalance in kapha energy, which contains the earth and water elements. Diabetes happens because of a decrease in the digestive fire. It prevents the body from metabolising energy and eliminating toxins.

A study at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, says that Ayurveda can successfully treat diabetes. Researchers from this university conducted a controlled clinical trial where participants had to undergo a six-day Ayurvedic-based wellness programme. This programme included a vegetarian diet, meditation, yoga and massages. All participants reported ‘measurable decreases in a set of blood-based metabolites associated with inflammation, cardiovascular disease risk and cholesterol regulation’. This study is published in Scientific Reports.

According to Ayurveda, you can include certain herbs in your daily diet to manage your condition. But, of course, consult your doctor before you try any of these remedies. Let us take a look at what they are.

Periwinkle

Also known as sadabahar in India, this is a medicinal evergreen shrub is found almost all over India. Both the leaves and flower can be used to treat diabetes. It is also effective in the treatment of sore throats. All you have to do is just chew on a few leaves. If this is not palatable to you, then boil few leaves of periwinkle flower in a glass of water. Have this regularly on an empty stomach.

Fenugreek seeds

These seeds can b found in almost every Indian kitchen. These have a bitter taste when raw. You may add it to salads and dishes. But the ideal way to have it if you want to manage your diabetes is to soak 1 teaspoon overnight and chew the seeds along with the water first thing in the morning. Alternatively, you may powder the seeds. Add this powder to a cup of water and have it on an empty stomach.

Basil

This is also known as Tulsi in India. It has amazing medicinal properties. It is an essential ingredient in most Ayurvedic medicines and can also lower blood sugar levels. You can have it in the form of tea, or just chew on a few leaves every morning. The best thing to do would be to grow your own plant. But if this is not possible, dried leaves and extracts are easily available in the market today.

Neem

The leaves of the neem tree are known to have powerful anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties. The leaves and seeds can also help diabetes patients manage their condition. You can have it in supplement form or juice that is readily available in the market. Or you may also try having the raw leaves.