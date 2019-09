Diabetes is a metabolic disease that claimed the lives of around 1.6 million people globally in the year 2016, says WHO. This international body also states that diabetes was the 7th leading cause of death in that year. This chronic condition occurs either when your pancreas stops producing enough insulin hormone in the blood or when your body becomes resistant to the secreted insulin.

Some of the common symptoms of this condition include frequent urination, weight loss, an increase in hunger, blurry vision, extreme fatigue, increased thirst and so on. According to experts in the field, factors like being overweight, leading a sedentary lifestyle, suffering from high blood pressure, high cholesterol, etc. increase your chances of developing diabetes. It is not treatable and can only be managed through medicines and some lifestyle changes.

In case you are suffering from this condition and do not wish to be dependent on medicines, opt for natural ways. Here, we can take a look at coriander seeds, which is a natural food that can help you manage diabetes.

Coriander can bring down blood sugar levels and more

Coriander has long been a part of Indian cuisine. It is rich in essential nutrients like vitamin A, C, K, folic acid, calcium and magnesium. This is what helps in maintaining your overall health. If we particularly talk about its benefits in managing diabetes, this Indian spice actually helps in regularising glucose level in the blood by activating enzymes that are responsible for removing sugar from blood, says a study published in the journal Food Chemistry. Notably, high sugar level in the blood is a risk factor of diabetes.

Coriander also provides protection against various cardiovascular ailments that are quite common in diabetics. Its daily consumption can potentially lower your risk of developing heart diseases. It can do so by controlling blood cholesterol levels and your blood pressure, says a research published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology.

Additionally, this herb is capable of accelerating and promoting digestion. Notably, digestive problems are one of the major reasons behind various ailments. Coriander is rich in fibre. This is what helps you digest food properly. Also, this nutrient keeps you full for a longer period of time and preventing overeating.

According to various researches in the field, adding more dietary fibre to your diet can potentially help in fighting against type-2 diabetes. It can do so by promoting a group of healthy gut bacteria. It also acts as an appetite stimulant. Opt for coriander even if you wish to fight against bacterial infections. It can help in this regard due to the presence of an anti-microbial compound in it. Coriander has skin protecting benefits too.

How to have coriander

You can blend coriander leaves with water and have the drink first thing in the morning. Opting for this drink on an empty stomach is beneficial. It is considered to be one of the best substitutes for beverages rich in calories. But if you don’t want to do this, just add a few coriander leaves to your daily foods.