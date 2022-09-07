Man Suffers Cardiac Arrest During A Routine Check-Up, WATCH How The Doctor Saved Him

Man Suffers Cardiac Arrest During A Routine Check-Up

The video was shared by Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Madadik, who is from Maharashtra's Kohlapur. Scroll down to WATCH.

A video of a man suffering sudden cardiac arrest during a routine health checkup has gone viral on the internet. In the video, which has received more than 1.16 lakh views so far, a doctor can be seen saving the life of a man who suddenly started experiencing symptoms of cardiac arrest while he was sitting inside the doctor's cabin in a hospital. The video was shared by Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Madadik, who is from Maharashtra's Kohlapur.

Watch The Video HERE

The video shows the patient feeling uncomfortable and tapping on the table in front of him. The doctor immediately gets up from his chair and rushes to his aid. He can be seen pushing his thumb against the patient's chest a few times. The video is a true example of how important timely intervention is when it comes to saving a person who is experiencing cardiac arrest.

Sharing the video, Mahadik wrote: "This video shows an example of a real-life hero living in our midst. Dr Arjun Adnaik, one of the best cardiologists, from Kolhapur saving a patient's life. I applaud such honourable and virtuous heroes."

This video shows an example of a real life hero living in our midst. Dr. Arjun Adnaik, one of the best cardiologists, from Kolhapur saving a patient's life. I applaud such honourable and virtuous heroes. pic.twitter.com/Gd9U2ubldJ Dhananjay Mahadik (@dbmahadik) September 5, 2022

Cardiac Arrest: The Silent Killer

A sudden cardiac arrest is a condition in which there is an unexpected loss of heart function, breathing and consciousness. A problem within the heart's electrical system is what results in creating hindrance to the heart's pumping action which leads to a sudden stop in the blood flow, and then a sudden cardiac arrest. If not treated immediately, sudden cardiac arrest can lead to death.

A sudden cardiac arrest doesn't come with any warning symptoms. However, some of the signs and symptoms of an impending cardiac arrest can include:

You may like to read

Chest discomfort Not able to breathe properly Weakness or fatigue Fast beating or pounding heart Heart palpitations Fainting or sudden collapse No pulse No breathing Loss of consciousness Not able to balance the body movement

What To Do When Someone Is Having A Cardiac Arrest?

As discussed above, the only way to save a life from dying due to a sudden cardiac arrest is by performing immediate remedies. Below mentioned are some of the measures one can take:

Ensure scene safety Check for a response Shout for help. Seek help from people around. And also, call your emergency response number Check for no breathing or only gasping. If the person isn't breathing or is only gasping, begin CPR with compressions Begin high-quality CPR Use an AED Continue CPR

It is important to note that lifestyle habits play a major role in keeping the heart healthy. Follow a healthy diet, and exercise (medium to moderate) every day to keep your body at risk of obesity or any other chronic health issues. Also, one should always seek medical help as and when any symptoms associated with heart problems appear.