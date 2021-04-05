In yet another shocking incident, a 58-year-old man from Ahmedabad’s Thakkarbapa- Nagar district died of possible cardiac arrest within 12 hours after receiving a vaccine jab for novel coronavirus. The deceased has been identified as Mansukh Gedia. Speaking to the media, Gedia’s son confirmed that his father was administered the vaccination against COVID-19 12-hours before his demise. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Hospitalised A Day After Testing COVID-19 Positive

“About one and a half years ago, he had bypass surgery. Worried about his condition, we had even consulted a doctor at Viratnagar Urban Health Centre whether he should get the shot. But the doctor said that there would be no issue,” Gedia’s son Abhishek was quoted as saying. He further added, “But in a matter of minutes, he passed away.” Also Read - In Steepest Surge In Fresh COVID-19 Cases, India Crosses 1-Lakh Mark In 24 Hours

Man Dies Within 2 hrs After Taking COVID-19 Jab

Previously several people had reportedly died after receiving the coronavirus vaccine dose. Last week, a 49-year-old man died within two hours after receiving the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine jab in Noida. This was the first such death in the district. According to the health experts, the deceased was suffering from several chronic ailments including hypertension and angina. Also Read - PM Modi Reviews COVID-19 Situation In Country, Asks For Mission-Mode Approach In Affected States

Earlier, another man in his sixties had died two days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine jab in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru. The officials reportedly said that the man was kept under strict observation after being given the vaccine shot but there was no abnormality reported.

Although the Ahmedabad death is not related to the COVID-19 vaccination, it is still very important to understand that one should take proper precautions before getting the jab. Here are a few guidelines that you may consider following. After all, being informed and conscious is not a bad decision.

Who Is Safe To Take The COVID-19 Vaccine?

According to the guidelines by the health officials, everybody is safe to take the COVID-19 vaccine jab as the trial reports have proven the efficacies of each of the doses. Are vaccines safe? Yes, based on the research reports, the vaccines for COVID-19 have a very good safety profile. COVID-19 vaccines can help your body make antibodies to fight off the virus and keep you protected and safe. To go further into this topic, here are some guidelines for all those who must avoid taking the vaccine jab.

Who All Should Avoid Taking COVID-19 Vaccine Jab?

The vaccine makers have clearly mentioned that all those who are allergic to any of the ingredients of the specific COVID-19 vaccine, must avoid taking the jab. Also, one must inform if he or she is suffering from any chronic illnesses. Also, a lactating mother or a pregnant woman should avoid taking the COVID-19 vaccine jab.

Eight states account for over 81% Of New COVID Cases

Eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab have shown a steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases, accounting for 81.90 per cent of the 1,03,558 new cases reported in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 57,074 (55.11 per cent). It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 5,250 while Karnataka reported 4,553 new cases, it said. India’s total active caseload has reached 7,41,830 and now comprises 5.89 per cent of the country’s total infections, the data stated.