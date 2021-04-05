In yet another shocking incident a 58-year-old man from Ahmedabad’s Thakkarbapa- Nagar district died of possible cardiac arrest within 12 hours after receiving a vaccine jab for novel coronavirus. The deceased has been identified as Mansukh Gedia. Speaking to the media Gedia’s son confirmed that his father was administered the vaccination against COVID-19 12-hours before his demise. “About one and a half years ago he had bypass surgery. Worried about his condition we had even consulted a doctor at Viratnagar Urban Health Centre whether he should get the shot. But the doctor said that there would be no issue” Gedia’s