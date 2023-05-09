Man Diagnosed With Congenital Heart Disease At 48: How It Remained Undiagnosed For So long?

The 48-year-old man was recently diagnosed with partial anomalous pulmonary venous connection (PAPVC), a rare birth defect of heart that is found in less than one in a million newborn children.

A person may have a congenital heart disease and not know about it for years. Such a case was recently treated at a private hospital in Gurugram, India. A man was diagnosed with a rare congenital heart disease at 48 years of age after he started experiencing severe breathlessness. The patient, Hilal from Iraq, was born with partial anomalous pulmonary venous connection (PAPVC), a rare congenital cardiac defect, where the blood flows to the right atrium instead of the left atrium. However, he remained undiagnosed for more than 45 years until he started experiencing severe breathlessness. He was successfully treated at Sanar International Hospitals.

Delay in the treatment of congenital heart disease results in restricted growth and multiple health issues in adult age, said doctors at Sanar International Hospitals.

PAPVC detected in less than one in a million newborns

Hilal recently visited the hospital in Gurugram with complaints of severe breathlessness on exertion (BOE). After evaluation, the reports suggested that he had a rare birth defect of heart called Partial Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Connection (PAPVC). His condition was rarest of rare and is found in less than one in a million newborn children, surprisingly, it went undiagnosed during his childhood and a large part of his adult life, the doctors stated in a release.

Adding to the rarity of the case, the usual Concomitant ASD found in the heart with this anomaly, was missing in this patient's heart. He was also suffering from Bronchial Asthma, and the Right Superior Pulmonary Vein (RSPV) which connects lungs to the left heart could have affected his respiratory system as well. The same condition could have also led to increased chances of prolonged ICU stay post-surgery, the experts elaborated.

His condition was worsening with every passing day and immediate surgery was the only solution to improve his health.

Treatment of congenital heart disease

Under the experienced supervision of Dr. Akhil Govil, Director and HOD, Cardiac Surgery, Sanar International Hospitals, a surgery was planned with all the necessary precautions considering his health condition and other associated co-morbidities. The Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) was manually created by surgeons and cow pericardium was used to create the tunnel from RSPV to ASD. The entire procedure was performed in 5 long hours with an uneventful post-operative recovery of the patient.

Dr. Govil said, "Our heart is one of the most delicate and vital organs of our body and any minor defect can turn out to be life threatening, if not treated and managed in time. Hilal's condition was discovered at a very late stage and could have proved to be fatal at any point of his life. The day Hilal reported in our hospital his condition was very severe, and if the procedure was not done timely, the breathlessness could have created unbearable pressure on his heart with every passing day, which could have led to further worsening of his condition. Now Hilal can continue with his daily routine work with timely follow-ups and healthy lifestyle. It is indeed very satisfying to see a patient regain his normal life after a successful surgery."

Hilal shared his happiness and thanked all the doctors and staff at the hospital for giving him a new lease of life.

