Man Boobs: Benefits And Risks Of Gynecomastia Surgery

One of the most common complaints patients present with is an unaesthetic appearance while wearing a tight T-shirt.

Although Gynecomastia or "man boobs" is not typically a serious condition, it can cause discomfort or embarrassment. Here's all you need to know about Gynaecomastia surgery.

In some men or boys, their breasts may become larger than normal or grow unevenly. This condition is called Gynecomastia, which is sometimes referred to as "man boobs" and it is estimated to affect 35 per cent of men, most commonly those between the ages of 50 and 69. Gynecomastia surgery, also called male breast reduction, is the most effective known treatment for enlarged male breasts.

To learn more about Gynecomastia surgery, including the potential risks involved, we spoke to cosmetic surgeons Dr. Suraj Shetty and Dr. Sanket Nair from Borivali Healthcare Centre. Here's what they say:

Q. What causes Gynaecomastia?

Gynaecomastia is a medical condition that causes the breast tissue in males to swell and become larger than normal. It's also called "man boobs". This can occur due to hormonal imbalances, certain medications, or other underlying medical conditions. Gynaecomastia can affect one or both breasts, and it is not typically a serious condition, but it can cause discomfort or embarrassment. If you suspect you may have gynecomastia, it is important to talk to a plastic surgeon.

Q. Who may be recommended to undergo Gynaecomastia surgery?

Anybody who suffers from emotional or physical distress and desires good cosmetic improvement can undergo the surgery; there is no age barrier. One of the most common complaints patients present with is an unaesthetic appearance while wearing a tight T-shirt. Candidates for surgery may include those who have tried other treatments such as medication or lifestyle changes but have not seen improvement in their condition.

Q. How is Gynaecomastia surgery executed?

The surgery is reasonably straightforward and safe. The plastic surgeon performs liposuction along with excision of the mammary gland if need be. The surgery is practically scarless with amazing results. However, the decision to undergo surgery should be made in consultation with a qualified Plastic Surgeon.

Q. What are the benefits and side effects of this surgery?

The benefits of gynecomastia surgery are:

You may like to read

Reduced breast size resulting in a flatter, more masculine chest contour.

Many men with gynecomastia feel self-conscious about their chest appearance, and surgery can help them feel more confident and comfortable with their bodies.

Gynaecomastia can cause discomfort or pain in the breast area, and surgery can provide relief from these symptoms.

However, like any surgical procedure, there are also potential side effects which may include:

Scarring is, Infection for which patients may need to take antibiotics to reduce this risk.

Excessive bleeding during or after the surgery can occur, and in some cases, may require additional treatment.

There is a risk of unevenness or asymmetry in the chest area after surgery.

Q. Is it important to consult a cosmetic surgeon before deciding to do this procedure?

Yes, it is important for patients to discuss the potential risks and benefits of the procedure with their Plastic Surgeon and to carefully follow all pre-and post-operative instructions to minimize the risks of complications.

Q. What are the recent advances in gynecomastia treatment?

There have been several recent advancements in the treatment of gynecomastia, including:

Use of liposuction is a minimally invasive procedure that can be used to remove excess fat from the breast area. This technique has become increasingly popular for treating gynaecomastia, as it is less invasive and can result in less scarring than traditional surgical approaches.

Endoscopic surgery involves making small incisions and using a tiny camera to visualize and remove excess breast tissue. This technique can result in less scarring and faster recovery times than traditional surgical approaches.

In some cases, injectable treatments such as Kybella or Sculptra may be used to reduce the appearance of gynecomastia. These treatments work by breaking down or dissolving fat cells in the breast area and can be a good option for patients who are not good candidates for surgery.

Q. Any final comments on this surgery?

Overall, these advancements have made the treatment of gynaecomastia safer and more effective, with reduced scarring and faster recovery times. However, it's important to discuss all treatment options with a Plastic Surgeon to determine the best approach for each individual patient.