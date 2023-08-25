Male Sexual Vitality And Cognitive Decline: Experts Decode The Link

A new research claims that erectile dysfunction may be a very early indicator of other health problems that men may be at risk of.

Have you ever wondered if sexual vitality can be linked to the risk of cognitive decline? A new research published in the Journal, The Gerontologist, says that erectile dysfunction may be a very early indicator of other health problems men may be at risk of. The study primarily states that men who have problems related to erectile dysfunction may be at risk of suffering from cognitive decline later on in life. Let us find out all about the study and the link between the two major health problems.

What Causes Erectile Dysfunction?

Firstly, erectile dysfunction is a very common problem faced by men especially when they hit a certain age. Aside from age, there are other factors like food habits, lifestyle habits and overall health. Experts have explained how exactly these factors influence a man's ability to maintain an erection. Erectile dysfunction is cause by low blood flow to the penis. The reduction in blood flow is mostly caused by vascular issues. they inhibit blood flow to the organ, according to experts.

Secondly, it is very important to mention that lifestyle, diseases and overall health is what impacts the vascular health of a man. Diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, cardiovascular diseases along with habits like smoking, drinking, drug use, etc. are the contributing factors to this particular health issue. Other than these factors, Peyronie's disease, trauma, and radiation or surgery for prostate cancer can also cause ED. These factors make it more challenging for the body to pump blood to the penis.

About The Study

Researchers claim that this is the first study conducted on the link between cognitive function and sexual health. The study published in the journal examined the possible links between erectile function, sexual satisfaction and cognitive function. As per their findings, they observed ta men who were suffering from ED had a much lower score on cognitive function than compare to men who were not facing such sexual health problems. Men who were facing problems performing sexually and had diminished function were reported to suffer a faster and significant cognitive decline as they grew older.

What May Be The Link Between Male Sexual Vitality And Cognitive Decline?

Although the study didn't show causation, the link may be explained by the fact that problems that affect the cardiovascular system also affect the brain. ED is often an early sign of heart disease, and research indicates it may predate a person's first cardiovascular event by up to 10 years.

The male penis has very small blood vessels, even smaller than the blood vessels in the heart. Therefore, researchers say that any vascular disease will impact the penis first. Similarly, diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes may impact the microscopic veins and arteries of the organ before hey impact the veins and arteries of the organs larger in size. A similar mechanism follows in the brain. Less blood flow could alter the brain's capability to function properly.

