Male Incontinence: Birth Injuries Are Not The Sole Cause

Another condition that can lead to incontinence in men is drinking alcohol which can make them urinate more.

As per quoted doctors, men who undergo prostate cancer surgery often have complaints of urinary incontinence.

Problems with the pelvic floor are often associated with women and their postpartum recovery. However, the conditions are also common among men. The pelvic floor is an organized structure of organs, muscles and nerves that work together. Much like in women, men can also be troubled with issues around the pelvic floor from time to time. Many other factors apart from birth injuries can lead to pelvic floor disorders.

Reportedly, a sense of embarrassment exists around the study of the pelvic floor and its related problems. There exists a stronger stigma around the topic among men who are less often to report these symptoms.

One such disorder some men suffer from is urinary incontinence. There are several types of it. It could happen when the bladder is under pressure or when a person might not be able to fully empty their bladder.

What causes urinary incontinence in men?

Urinary incontinence is often looked upon as a woman's health issue or as an aftermath of birth injuries. However, men also suffer from it due to other reasons and unlike women, they might find it harder to speak about it.

As per reports, many men do have post-void drips but continuous leakage is not something normal. There could be many reasons behind incontinence. As per quoted doctors, men who undergo prostate cancer surgery often have complaints of urinary incontinence. It is natural for the pelvic cavity to get weakened after surgery. According to reports, extra weight can also put pressure on the bladder and can lead to urine leakage. Sometimes conditions like diabetes, stroke, Parkinson's and spinal cord injuries can lead to nerve damage which further can cause urinary incontinence in men.

Urine incontinence can also happen naturally as one age. Just like other muscles in the body, even the bladder muscles might lose strength with age. Chronic coughing can also put pressure on the bladder and can lead to urine linkage. In constipation, the hard stool can put pressure on the bladder and this can cause the urine to leak. Another condition that can lead to incontinence in men is drinking alcohol which can make them urinate more.

You may like to read

What can you do to make it better?

Urinary incontinence is often a source of social embarrassment to many people. While the condition is in nobody's control, there are ways in which it can be stopped or controlled. First in line would be to visit your physician when you feel that your bladder is not in your control. Some other things that can follow are as follows-

Losing weight and cutting down on caffeine and alcohol. Practicing Kegel or pelvic floor exercises to strengthen the muscles. Learning bladder training Using pads or urinals if required.