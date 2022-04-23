World Malaria Day 2022: How To Harness Innovation To Reduce Malaria Burden

According to WHO, an estimated 241 million new cases of malaria and 627 000 malaria-related deaths were reported in 85 countries in 2020.

This year, World Malaria Day will be observed on April 25 under the theme "Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives." The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reminded that no single tool will solve the problem of malaria. Hence, it is calling for investments and innovation that bring new vector control approaches, diagnostics, antimalarial medicines and other tools to speed the pace of progress against malaria.

Historically called the black water fever, malaria is a global health problem. It accounts for a sizeable percentage of all clinic and dispensary visits. The magnitude of this public health problem varies in different parts of the country. About 95 per cent of the population in the country resides in malaria-endemic areas. A high death rate is being reported from endemic areas like Sub-Saharan Africa. Some genetic disorders naturally occurring in such areas have been suggested to offer protection against malaria. Though the Asian population has acquired semi-immunity, we are an epicenter of drug resistant malaria.

The World Malaria Report 2020 released by the WHO, indicates that India has made considerable progress in reducing its malaria burden. India is the only high endemic country which has reported a decline in the incidence annually.

Prompt and accurate diagnosiscan reduce morbidity and mortality

The natural history of malaria involves cyclical infection of humans and female Anopheles mosquitoes. In humans, the parasites multiply in the liver cells and subsequently in the red blood cells. When the Anopheles mosquito takes a blood meal from a human, a new cycle begins. While infected humans transmit the parasite to the mosquito, the infected mosquito acts as a vector. The vector however does not suffer from the presence of the parasites.

Starting from fever, chills, headache, fatigue, and abdominal symptoms etc. complications like seizure and organ failure may be encountered in severe cases. The critical part of any disease course is the early diagnosis. A prompt and accurate diagnosis ensures an appropriate treatment. Thus, a reduction in the morbidity and mortality rates can be ensured. From the epidemiological point of view, screening and surveillance strategies are propagated, especially for reducing the spread of the disease.

Various diagnostic modalities are employed currently. The diagnostic tools establish the presence or absence of infection, determine the species of malaria, and quantify the disease severity. Malarial infection can conventionally be identified by examining a drop of the patient's blood, spread out as a "blood smear" under a microscope. Various test kits are available to detect antigens derived from malaria parasites. These most often provide results in minutes, useful as an alternative to microscopy. Malaria test kits currently used in clinical settings and programs are commercially available worldwide. Other testing modalities include immune fluorescence and enzyme-linked immune sorbent assay (ELISA). They are also being employed as a tool for screening blood donors. Some assays can detect and measure past exposure to the infection. Molecular diagnostic techniques like polymerase chain reaction (PCR) have been widely used for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. These tests consist of the detection of specific DNA or RNA sequences of the parasite and are highly sensitive and specific. PCR is most useful for confirming the species of malarial parasite. Monitoring of response to the anti-malarial therapy is also a possibility.

Steps that can help move towards the goal of zero malaria

For centuries, malaria was a dreaded and highly fatal disease. With advanced and rapid diagnostic techniques the treatment protocols can be initiated at the earliest. The WHO provides guidelines for the treatment of malaria depending on the species, as well as the severity of the disease.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recommends several medications for the prevention of malaria in travellers. When planning to travel to an endemic area, consult your physician well in advance of your departure. Different countries may follow different recommendations. Hence the treatment protocols, as well as the availability of medicines, may vary. The individual's medical history and the amount of time before the scheduled departure have to be taken into consideration. Strict adherence to the recommended doses and schedules is essential for effective protection.

Exposure to malaria does not confer lifelong protection. A breakthrough in this long war against malaria would be effective vaccination. Some countries have already eradicated malaria. Globally, this motive has gained momentum, with more nations moving towards the goal of zero malaria.

The article is contributed by Dr. Archana Kanakarajan, MD, PhD, Consultant Pathologist at Hitech Diagnostic Centre Pvt. Ltd.

