Anti-Malaria Vaccine: World's first anti-malarial vaccine is being prepared; know how effective the vaccine is.

Anti-malaria vaccine in Africa: Scientists have got great success against malaria. After several months of research, the World Health Organization (WHO) scientists introduced the world's first anti-malarial vaccine in three countries. Mosquirix, made by the well-known company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), is said to be the world's first anti-malarial vaccine. In the research, this vaccine is said to be effective for up to 30 per cent. However, four doses of this vaccine must be taken. Its price has not been disclosed yet, but it is said to be quite expensive.

No Funding From Gates Foundation

Gates Foundation (Melinda & Gates Foundation) Director of Malaria Programs Philip Velkhoff explained this situation. He said that the effectiveness of the malaria vaccine is much less than we would like. This vaccine is costly, and getting it to the right people is also very challenging.

Welkhoff said the Gates Foundation would continue to support the Gavi vaccine project. Under this project, people in three African countries, Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, will initially get the vaccine.

Another Anti-Malaria Vaccine May Come Soon

Many more vaccines against malaria are also being worked on. Regarding this, Alister Craig, dean of biological sciences at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, said, 'It is not a big vaccine in the world, but its use can have a big impact.' He told me another corona vaccine might come out in the next five years.

Help From Indian Companies Will Be Taken

Referring to a vaccine developed by the University of Oxford, Craig said the anti-malaria vaccine Biotech is developing will be based on 'messenger RNA' technology, but the project is still in its early stages. GSK says it can only produce 15 million doses per year until 2028. So the WHO estimates that at least 100 million vaccines will be needed each year to protect the 25 million babies born in Africa. In such a situation, the technology for manufacturing this vaccine can be given to an Indian pharmaceutical company. Even so, the mass production of a vaccine will take several years.

