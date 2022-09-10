New Malaria Vaccine R21: Oxford's Booster Dose Gives 80% Efficacy, Says Lancet

The new vaccine will give 80 per cent protection against malaria, Oxford did wonders, and India will make 100 million doses.

The new malaria vaccine prepared by Oxford University has anointed the world's most effective vaccine. It is being told that this vaccine will come on the market by next year. After trials, it has been said that up to 80 per cent protection has been given to the patient to prevent dangerous malaria. Moreover, according to scientists, this vaccine is very cheap. A deal has already been made to produce 100 million doses of it every year. It has been told that the preparation of this vaccine means to save children from malaria deaths. However, developing an effective malaria drug has taken more than a century.

First Malaria Vaccine By GSK

Last year the World Health Organization gave a historic green signal to the first vaccine developed by GSK. This vaccine is being used in Africa. But Oxford scientists claim that their vaccine is more effective and can be produced on a large scale. Its trial was done on 409 children in Nanoro, Burkina Faso. The outcomes have been posted in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. It is visible that after the first three doses and one booster, up to 80 per cent protection is given.

R21: Second Malaria Vaccine

Professor Hill said the vaccine is R21 and can be prepared for just a few dollars. He expressed the hope that this vaccine will be developed to save lives and make it available to everyone. Malaria is said to be the most dangerous disease in the world. Most newborns and infants die due to this disease. Every year around 400,000 people die worldwide due to this disease.

Conclusion

Professor Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at the university, says that these figures are the best of the figures for any malaria vaccine. The work of getting approval for the vaccine from the team will start in the next few days. But the last decision will be accepted after the trial of 4800 children at the end of this year. The world's largest pharmaceutical company, Serum Institute, has already won a deal to manufacture 100 million doses.