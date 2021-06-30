World Health Organization (WHO) has officially certified China to be malaria-free. It now becomes the second country after Sri Lanka to be free of malaria. The Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance (APLMA) Asia Pacific Malaria Elimination Network (APMEN) and their partner The RBM Partnership praised China’s achievement and contributions to the fight against malaria while reflecting on the successes and learnings that can support malaria elimination across Asia Pacific and globally. Malaria has long been the scourge of this region and effort have been going on for decades to eradicate it. The fact that China has managed to maintain zero