Anti-Malaria Vaccine: UNICEF Confirms First Jab Supply, Benefitting Millions

According to WHO data, there are high malarial locations in more than 30 countries. Therefore, this vaccine could protect more than 25 million children from malaria annually.

WHO recommends the first anti-malaria vaccine: UNICEF awarded the first malaria vaccine contract by paying $170 million to the pharmaceutical company GSK. As a result, the UN agency has stated that 18 million doses of RTS S will be available over the next three years, saving thousands of children's lives yearly. UNICEF's supply division director Etleva Kadilli has said that the malaria vaccine makers must continue their work as the need for this vaccine is likely to increase. This vaccine is a significant effort to save the lives of children and reduce malaria.

Malarial Locations In 30 Countries

According to WHO (World Health Organization) data, there are high malarial locations in more than thirty countries. Once demand increases, this vaccine could protect more than twenty-five million children from malaria every year. The RTS, S malaria vaccine results from thirty-five years of research and is the first vaccine against any parasitic disease. This vaccine works against Plasmodium falciparum, the most dangerous malaria parasite globally, and its most significant effect can be seen in Africa.

18 Months Of Preparation For Malaria Vaccine

UNICEF said it took eighteen months of preparation and hard work to make this vaccine. The demand for a malaria vaccine is likely to be high in the affected countries. Like any new vaccine, its demand will be limited initially and continue to grow over time. As the demand for this vaccine increases, its manufacturing will also increase.

Conclusion

GSK says it can produce only fifteen million doses annually by 2028. The WHO estimates that at least one hundred million vaccines will be needed annually to protect the twenty-five million babies born yearly in Africa. In such a situation, the technology for producing this vaccine can be given to an Indian pharmaceutical company. Even if this is done, mass production of the vaccine will take years.

