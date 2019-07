Delhi has witnessed at least 66 malaria cases this year. And, 57 of these cases were recorded in the month of June. This is what data of Delhi Municipal Corporation says. In 2018, malaria affected 473 people. This data raises serious concern for sure. It shows us that it has become imperative to take effective measures to keep this mosquito-borne disease at bay.

But first, you must, at least, know more about this disease.

WHAT IS MALARIA?

It is a disease caused by Plasmodium parasites and transmitted to humans by female Anopheles mosquitos. Symptoms can be a sensation of cold accompanied by shivering, fever, impaired consciousness, respiratory distress, etc. You get malaria infection after a mosquito carrying the malaria parasites bites you. After that, the parasite enters your body, it reaches the liver and remains there for some time in a dormant state.

Once it matures, the parasite leaves the liver and infects your red blood cells. At this stage, you will start experiencing the symptoms of malaria. As the parasite affects your red blood cells, they can be transmitted from mother to child, by the sharing of needles and through blood transfusions. People in African countries, the Asian subcontinent, older adults, infants and pregnant women are more vulnerable to this infection. If left untreated, it can cause certain health complications.

Let’s know about some of them.

COMPLICATIONS LINKED TO MALARIA

According to WHO data, malaria can be fatal. It states that 4,35,000 people reportedly died in 2017 due to this condition. But to prevent susceptibility to complications associated with malaria, you first need to know about them. Here, we yell you all there is to know about this condition.

Cerebral malaria

The cause behind most cerebral malaria cases is Plasmodium falciparum. You get this condition when blood cells infected with the malaria parasite block small blood vessels in your brain. This, in turn, causes swelling, which can lead to brain damage.

Malaria parasites, after affecting the red blood cells, form a knob on the outer surface of these cell and start sequencing the cells in a cluster form in the blood vessel, thus clogging blood circulation. And, deficiency of blood in the cerebrum results in seizures. Complete obstruction of blood flow is rare though not unknown. Cerebral malaria may cause seizures and coma in 80 per cent of cases. Notably, the chances of it becoming fatal ranges between 5 to 50 per cent.

Breathing problems

The malaria parasite can cause breathing disorders like respiratory distress syndrome and pulmonary edema, which can lead to acute lung injury. This occurs due to increased permeability of alveolar capillaries (tiny air sacs found in lungs) leading to intravascular fluid loss into the lungs. The parasites, after infecting you, may enter your lungs and damage the blood vessels, thus making it permeable. The fluid build-up prevents air from entering the bloodstream, thus depriving your organs of the oxygen they require for their optimum function. This condition is characterised by shortness of breath, unusually rapid breathing, low blood pressure and extreme tiredness.

Acute renal failure

This happens when your kidneys stop filtering the waste products from the body. It leads to dangerous levels of waste accumulation in the body. One of the causes of acute renal failure is malaria. As explained earlier, the parasite causing it infects your blood and clogs the blood vessels. In case the parasites affect the blood vessels responsible for transporting blood to the kidneys, you may suffer from renal failure. This is because deficiency of oxygenated blood in the kidneys can prevent them from function properly.

Anemia

Anemia is basically a condition in which your body lacks enough healthy red blood cells. It is characterised by fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, irregular heartbeat, chest pain, pale yellow skin colour, etc. Malaria parasites are known to cause profound hemolysis (destruction of blood vessels). This lowers the level of healthy and oxygenated red blood cells in the body. Malaria can also damage your bone marrow and shorten the lives of red blood cells. The spleen then clears out these cells. This leads to deficiency in red blood cells in the body. Significant blood loss can also lead to gastrointestinal haemorrhage (bleeding in the gastrointestinal tract). This will further lead to blood vomiting and blood in stool.

Low blood sugar

According to a study published in the journal Trends in Parasitology, hypoglycemia (extremely low level of blood sugar) is a frequently encountered complication in patients infected with the falciparum parasite. Just like mosquitos, malaria parasites also depend on glucose for their survival. For them, sugar is a source of energy. Plasmodium is unable to store energy in the form of glycogen and that is why it has to depend entirely on an exogenous supply of glucose. Infected red blood cells increase their permeability to get rid of the molecular weight of sugar. You should know that the Plasmodium uses 75 times more glucose for its metabolism than what uninfected blood cells contain.

PREVENTIVE MEASURES

In order to keep malaria parasite at bay, you should sleep under a mosquito net. Also, spraying insecticides in and around your house is a powerful way of reducing malaria transmission. Anti-malarial drugs are available in the market and these can suppress the pathogenesis of malaria parasites. If you live in or are planning to travel to a place where malaria is quite common, make sure you wear full pants and long-sleeved shirts. Also, don’t forget to apply mosquito repellant on your skin.