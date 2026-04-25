Malaria beyond mosquito bites: How your daily habits and living conditions increase infection risk

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When you think of malaria, the first thing that automtically strikes your mind is mosquitoes. Although the mosquito bites are the most significant factor, your daily life and the conditions in which you are living significantly contribute a lot more than you might think. Malaria, according to Dr Praveen Gupta, Chairman - Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro and Spine (MAIINS), Gurugram, is not mere fever; however, it can easily become a life-threatening and serious ailment, particularly when it attacks the brain.
Malaria remains a significant health concern in India despite the initiatives in this regard. According to statistics provided by the National Centre of Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), more than 2.02 lakh cases have already been reported up until October 2025. The Indian government aims to eliminate malaria cases by 2027 and achieve complete eradication by 2030.
According to Dr Praveen Gupta, "Malaria risk has an important role in your environment. Lack of effective drainage, stagnant water, and open water storage as well as contaminated environments, provide the ideal habitat for mosquitoes. Even minor details such as open water containers or blocked drains or water that has accumulated in coolers can put you at risk of being infected."
Incident density and poor ventilation of the area or other forms of protection against mosquitoes, increase the risk as well. Those who are not using mosquito nets, mosquito repellents and window screens are most vulnerable, particularly at night when the mosquitoes which carry malaria are most active.
Malaria is commonly regarded as a fever accompanied by chills, though it may turn into a much more dangerous illness. Cerebral malaria, which is normally due to Plasmodium falciparum, is one of the worst forms. During this state infected blood cells block the small blood vessels in the brain. This may cause severe side effects like seizures, confusion, loss of consciousness and coma and ultimately death.
Symptoms such as confusion, abnormal behaviour or sudden convulsions in Indian households are usually misdiagnosed with other major neurological problems. This can be detrimental in case of late awareness of malaria. Dr Gupta emphasises the fact that even adults are no more resilient than children or pregnant women, particularly in the case of late diagnosis. Initial symptoms such as fever, headache, or fatigue can be neglected which allows the infection to get out of hand within a very short period.
Here are some of the lifestyle habits that can protect you from malaria:
Symptoms often intensify at night due to the parasite’s life cycle, natural body temperature changes, and immune response patterns.
Malaria is caused by Plasmodium parasites transmitted through the bite of infected female mosquitoes.
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