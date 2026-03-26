Major depressive disorder vs situational sadness: The neurobiological differences you should know

Psychiatrists explain the key neurobiological differences between major depressive disorder and situational sadness, highlighting symptoms, brain changes, and when professional help may be needed.

Major depressive disorder vs situational sadness Psychiatrists explain the neurobiological differences

It is natural to feel sad to be a human being. Social individuals tend to feel sad when they have gone through stressful situations like losing a job, a relationship or experiencing personal disillusionment. Not every sadness is, however, the same. In Psychiatry, experts differentiate normal emotional reactions, which may be referred to as situational sadness, from clinical disorders such as MajorDepressive Disorder MDD. Neurobiological differences between the two states allow explaining why one of them is temporary, and the other is a severe mental health issue.

What is situational sadness?

Situational sadness refers to the response to a particular situation or stressor in life. It is regarded as a normal psychological response. In cases of situational sadness, an individual tends to feel sad depending on the situation stimulating the mood, and as situations evolve or people start to develop coping mechanisms, the mood gets better. Regarding neurobiology, situational sadness can be characterised by short term activation of the stress response system in the brain. The Amygdala, which is the part of the brain that is in charge of handling emotions, is more activated when an individual is in distress. This reaction belongs to the adaptive mechanism of the body to challenges. Moreover, the levels of the stress hormones, such as Cortisol, can also slightly rise on a temporary basis. The brain normally regains its usual balance, however, when the stressor is solved. Serotonin and Dopamine are brain chemicals that tend to maintain normal functioning parameters and mood stabilisers with time.

Overview of major depressive disorder

Major depressive disorder is a mental illness diagnosed by the clinical condition that implies sadness, loss of interest in activities, tiredness, sleep disorders, and cognitive difficulties for at least two weeks or more. In contrast to the situational sadness, MDD is not necessarily associated with a particular external event and may be persistent even in the case of circumstances improvement. MDD is associated with more complicated and protracted alterations in the brain, which is neurobiological. Studies have indicated a disrupted working in such regions like Prefrontal Cortex, which controls decision making and emotional regulation. This part may become less active in individuals with depression and negatively affect their coping with negative emotions. The other important difference relates to the hippocampus, which is a brain part that takes part in the regulation of stress and memory. There is scientific evidence that chronic depression may cause a loss in the volume of the hippocampus, in part, because of the long-term effects of exposure to stress hormones.

The neurotransmitter imbalance and the brain Circuitry

The fact that the systems of neurotransmitters are disrupted is one of the most famous biological aspects in MDD. Such chemicals as Serotonin, Dopamine and Norepinephrine helps in controlling mood, motivation and reward processing These systems can be dysregulated in people with depression, which results in the low mood as well as the loss of pleasure in usually pleasurable activities. Neuroscience brain imaging also shows that there is a change in the connectivity between emotional and cognitive networks. The feedback between the amygdala and the Prefrontal Cortex can be interrupted so that negative emotional signals can prevail instead of being regulated by logical means.

Time and recovery dissimilarities

Recovery is also another significant difference. The depression that occurs in case of an event is normally relieved when the stress response systems of the brain stabilise, and the mechanisms to deal with the trauma are established. Major Depressive Disorder, on the other hand, may need professional intervention like psychotherapy, lifestyle modification or even use of drugs like Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors SSRI to normalise the neurotransmitters. Whereas situational sadness is a normal emotional response to the challenges of life, Major Depressive Disorder is an intricate neurobiological disorder that includes alteration of the brain structure, neurotransmitter activity, and stress regulation.

Overall, it is imperative to identify these distinctions in order to diagnose and treat them properly. Learning more about the brain processes involved in depression is another way of reducing stigma and motivating individuals to get the right mental health assistance.

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