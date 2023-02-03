Maintaining Eye Health May Be Key To Keeping Mental Health Problems At Bay: Know Why And How

Healthcare providers, ophthalmologists, and clinicians must be mindful that people with vision problems are more likely to have extra mental health requirements.

Our ability to see influences our perception of self, how we communicate with others, and how we engage with the community around us. Retinal conditions that cause visual impairment fluctuate in their occurrence and progression. For instance, retinal detachment can strike at any age, occasionally with little indication, whereas macular degeneration has a slower emergence as one grows older. The loss of sight is not just a financial and health burden, but it also reduces our everyday routines, minimizing the quality of life and resulting in parallel health conditions, which can have a significant impact on a patient's psychological health.

Vision loss and psychological health

At least 2.2 billion people worldwide suffer from some sort of vision impairment, but relatively little is known about the links between retinal health and psychological health, notably in middle-income nations like India, where the effects of sight loss are amplified by economic insecurity and barriers to medical care. However, the connection between dysfunctional eyesight and shrinking mental wellness has recently come to light. As per recent research, people who have lost their vision are two times more likely to struggle with mental depression in comparison to the general population.

Psychiatric drugs and blurry vision

Similarly, vision loss or blurry vision is a frequent complication of psychotherapy prescription, meddling with pupil dilation and possibly serving as a trigger for short-sightedness and glaucoma. Moreover, some anti-psychotic pills raise the likelihood of diabetes, which can potentially contribute to diabetic retinopathy, the major instigator of vision problems in working professionals.

The fear of blindness

Frustration concerning not being able to accomplish responsibilities like preparing food, cleaning, driving, studying, watching TV, or taking pills can result in social withdrawal. Therefore, blindness can further trigger psychological problems such as serious depression, anxiety, phobias, and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). Ommetaphobia, for example, is a prevalent phobia characterized by an abject worry of the eyes. Fear of going blind is also widely known, and it is more prevalent in folks who already have eyesight complications. This can lead to increased low self-esteem, which can enhance the danger and advancement of visual impairment.

Trauma induced vision loss

Similarly, PTSD unfolds after individual witnesses an extremely traumatic incident, primarily one that was intentionally or unintentionally life-threatening to the person. Although vision failure is not largely perceived as emotional trauma, it can be triggered by trauma. Multiple studies have discovered a link between PTSD and people who are vision impaired.

Tips for maintaining a healthy mind and eyes

It is not difficult to ensure good vision health. You can easily do it with the help of our tips and, in the process, enjoy good mental health.

A well-balanced meal plan will supply you with all the essential nutrients you require to maintain good eyesight. Veggies like leafy vegetables, as well as Omega-3-rich fish like sardines, tuna and salmon, are particularly fruitful.

Regular exercise generates endorphin neurochemicals and minimizes your odds of contracting diseases that can lead to vision problems, such as high cholesterol and diabetes.

Tobacco smoke can harm your visual cortex and rise your chances of developing sight complications such as age-related macular degeneration and cataracts. So refrain from smoking.

Most eyesight issues can be identified early on with routine eye tests. If your physician detects an issue, you can initiate treatment right away to slow the condition's worsening.

If you are left with some vision, you might want to think about reading prisms and telescopic glasses. Other aids such as Braille readers, large print books, and text-to-speech computer programs can also be helpful.

Receiving assistance from a psychiatric health practitioner who understands the effects of vision impairment can assist you to get through this rough phase.

The last word

Since unmanaged visual impairment increases the likelihood of developing depressive symptoms, patients who have lost their sight should be evaluated for clinical depression. The sooner mental issues are addressed, the healthier the standard of living becomes. Additionally, it is critical for healthcare providers, ophthalmologists, and clinicians to be mindful that individuals with vision problems are more probable to have extra mental health requirements and to structure medical services accordingly. Enhancing vision care through targeted policy initiatives and the incorporation of inclusive eye health offerings into national health and education frameworks will lead to greater emancipation and well-being of visually challenged individuals.

(This article is authored by Dr. Ajay Sharma, Chief Medical Director, Eye-Q)