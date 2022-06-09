Mahima Chaudhry Fighting Breast Cancer, Anupam Kher Shares Emotional Video - WATCH

Sharing a video on Instagram, actor Anupam Kher, who is working with her as a co-actor on a project, shared an update about Mahima's health.

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Sharing a video on Instagram, actor Anupam Kher, who is working with her as a co-actor on a project, shared an update about Mahima's health. Haven't watched the video yet? take a look at it here.

Posting the clip featuring Mahima, Anupam wrote, "Story of @mahimachaudhry1's courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! "You are my HERO!" Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!! #Cancer #Courage #Hope #Prayersss."

In the video, Mahima Chaudhry can be heard saying, she received a call from actor Anupam Kher called her to work on his film when she was getting treated in the hospital. In the video, the actress can be seen getting emotional when she said that she asked Anupam if she can do his film with a wig. She added, "I had no symptoms of cancer and it was diagnosed in my routine checkups."

Breast cancer is a leading health concern globally, which affects millions of women every year. The condition is marked by a condition in which there is an abnormal growth of cells in the breast. Some of the common symptoms associated with this condition are - lump formation in the breast, change in the nipple colour, nipple discharge, etc.

