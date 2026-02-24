Maharashtra Man Dies by Suicide After Rabies Fear Following Stray Dog Bite; Reportedly Experienced Severe Anxiety

Man dies by committing suicide after fear of contracting rabies virus. The 30-year-old was bitten by a stray dog. Read on to know what triggered him to take such a drastic step.

Maharashtra Rabies Death: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old man from Maharashtra's Kalyan district died by suicide, after he suffered severe anxiety issues and was overwhelmed with fears of contracting rabies post a stray dog bite. According to the reports, the man, identified as Ayas Vishwanath Amin, lived with his family in the Tisgaon Naka area of Kalyan East. He had been working at the Thane branch of Bharat Bank for the past eight years.

Talking about how things went wrong for the 30-year-old Maharashtra man, his family members revealed that Ayas was bitten by a stray dog a few days ago. While he had reportedly begun the anti-rabies vaccination process, he recently started showing signs of extreme anxiety and symptoms. Thinking these are the signs that rabies patients develop after contracting the virus, the man went into depression and suffered severe panic attacks. "He believed the symptoms were linked to the rabies virus," his family told the media. A suicide note recovered from the scene explicitly mentioned this fear as the reason for his decision.

According to the media reports, family members informed the police that Amin had taken only one anti-rabies injection after being bitten by a stray dog a few days ago, but they noticed unusual changes in his behaviour and increasing anxiety about his health.

Rabies Vaccination: How To Prevent Yourself From The Worst?

What happens after you are bitten by a stray dog? The first thing is to approach a doctor and get yourself vaccinated with the proper rabies virus vaccination. But what are the usual protocols that are being followed and what treatment options are available in India? Let's know it all.

What Is Rabies?

According to the NCDC, rabies is one of the oldest recognised Zoonotic disease with almost 100% case fatality rate. The disease causes extremely painful deaths where the patient suffers from painful spasms and dies of extreme thirst and hunger because of hydrophobia.

What Are The Treatment Options For Rabies?

Once a rabies infection is established, there is no effective treatment. Though a small number of people have survived rabies, the disease usually causes death. For that reason, if you think you've been exposed to rabies, you must get a series of shots to prevent the infection from taking hold.

A fast-acting shot (rabies immune globulin) to prevent the virus from infecting you. This is given if you haven't had the rabies vaccine. This injection is given near the area where the animal bit you if possible, as soon as possible after the bite. A series of rabies vaccinations to help your body learn to identify and fight the rabies virus. Rabies vaccinations are given as injections in your arm. If you haven't previously had the rabies vaccines, you'll receive four injections over 14 days. If you have had the rabies vaccine, you'll have two injections over the first three days.

