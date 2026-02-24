Maharashtra: 30-Year-Old Dies by Suicide After Dog Bite Over Rabies Fears - What You Should Know About Symptoms and Vaccination

A 30-year-old bank employee in Maharashtra's Kalyan allegedly died by suicide on Sunday (February 22), reportedly fearing that he had contracted rabies after being attacked by a stray dog. Read on to know how deadly the virus actually is, and its strange symptoms.

Maharashtra Rabies Death Case

Maharashtra Rabies Death Case: A 30-year-old man died by committing suicide over the fear of contracting the deadly rabies virus after he was bitten by a stray dog earlier this month. While undergoing rabies treatment, he started developing strange symptoms that triggered his anxiety levels. Fearing that the rabies virus had entered his body, the man committed suicide, leaving a note for his friends and family members on Sunday night.

According to the reports, the deceased was identified as Aish Vishwanath Amin. He was a resident of the Tisgaon Naka area in Kalyan East and had been working at the Thane branch of Bharat Bank for the past eight years. Speaking to the media, the family of the deceased revealed that Ayas was bitten by a stray dog a few days ago. While he had reportedly begun the anti-rabies vaccination process, his family noted that he had recently started showing signs of extreme anxiety and symptoms he believed were linked to the virus. A suicide note recovered from the scene explicitly mentioned this fear as the reason for his decision.

Maharashtra Man Dies by Suicide After Stray Dog Bite; Note Mentions Rabies Fear

During the investigation, police recovered a suicide note from his room. In the note, the victim mentioned that he had been bitten on the leg by a stray dog some time ago but had disclosed the incident to no one to avoid causing stress to his family. He wrote that he had begun experiencing symptoms, including panic at the sight of water, a known sign associated with advanced rabies, and feared his condition would worsen. He stated that he did not want his family to witness his suffering and added that no one should be held responsible for his death.

What Are The Symptoms of Rabies After a Dog Bite?

Symptoms of rabies can include fever, fatigue, agitation, hallucinations, paralysis, and fear of water. Once symptoms appear, rabies is almost always fatal. Early symptoms may resemble flu, but as the disease progresses, neurological symptoms manifest, leading to severe complications and death. Prompt treatment after a bite is crucial to prevent the onset of these symptoms.

How Does Rabies Spread In The Body?

Rabies spreads through saliva from an infected animal entering the body via a bite. The virus travels along peripheral nerves to the central nervous system, affecting the brain and spinal cord. This process can take weeks to months, depending on the bite's severity and location. Prompt wound cleaning and vaccination can prevent the virus from reaching the nervous system.

Why Do Some Rabies Vaccinations Fail?

Rabies vaccinations may fail due to delayed treatment, inadequate wound care, or individual immune response issues. In some cases, the vaccine may not be administered properly, or the virus strain could evade the immune response. Additionally, if Rabies Immune Globulin (RIG) is not given when needed, the risk of vaccine failure increases.

Rabies is a vaccine-preventable, zoonotic, viral disease affecting the central nervous system. In up to 99% of the human rabies cases, dogs are responsible for virus transmission. Children between the age of 5 and 14 years are frequent victims. Rabies infects mammals, including dogs, cats, livestock and wildlife.

Rabies spreads to people and animals via saliva, usually through bites, scratches, or direct contact with mucosa (e.g. eyes, mouth, or open wounds). Once clinical symptoms appear, rabies is virtually 100% fatal. The global cost of rabies is estimated to be around US$ 8.6 billion per year including lost lives and livelihoods, medical care and associated costs, as well as uncalculated psychological trauma.

