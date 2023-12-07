The Magic Of Magnesium: How Beneficial Is It For The Heart?

Is your diet rich in magnesium? (Photo: Freepik)

According to a nutritionist, magnesium is "very important" for our energy production. "Low levels of magnesium are associated with high blood pressure," she warned.

There are many things that you can do for the health of the heart, which is one of the most vital organs in the body. Having a diet that is rich in magnesium is crucial. An important mineral, magnesium is involved in many chemical reactions within the body, which can help you maintain good health. Calling it a "game-changer for people suffering from heart disease", nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee said magnesium improves heart health by lowering the bad cholesterol, raising the good cholesterol, and lowering triglycerides and inflammation. She took to Instagram to explain its benefits; take a look.

According to the expert, magnesium helps with sleep by calming the body and making it alkaline. "It is required in more than 300 reactions in the body," she said, adding that there are some "insane benefits" of magnesium, especially for those suffering from diseases of the heart.

In a video shared on Instagram, Mukerjee added that magnesium acts like statin in our body. Statin refers to a drug that can lower cholesterol. "It lowers the bad cholesterol, and raises the good cholesterol, which is the HDL. It also lowers triglycerides (a type of fat) and inflammation, all of which is highly beneficial for the heart."

The nutritionist also said that apart from all this, magnesium is "very important" for our energy production. "Low levels of magnesium are associated with high blood pressure," she warned, adding that it can raise your blood sugar, too, along with a higher level of coronary artery calcification, which is a collection of calcium in the heart's two main arteries, called your coronary arteries. It is said to happen when plaque (fat and cholesterol) forms in the arteries over five years.

Natural forms of magnesium

According to the expert, the natural forms of the mineral include leafy vegetables -- spinach, methi, cabbage, amaranth, moringa, etc. -- nuts and seeds, whole pulses, among others.

Other sources of magnesium are: avocados, dark chocolate, tofu, fatty fish like salmon and mackerel, bananas.

