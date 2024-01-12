Magnesium And Melatonin Supplements For Sleep: Is This Combination Really Effective?

A recent study revealed that magnesium and melatonin supplements, if taken together may help people suffering from insomnia, poor sleep and and sleep disruptions. Let us understand if they are really effective?

Magnesium and melatonin are two of the most important requirements for the human body. Magnesium is a mineral which works on maintaining our muscle health, bone health, prevents heart attacks and stroke and also maintains blood sugar levels. Melatonin on the other hand is the most important hormone produced by the brain to regulate our sleep-wake cycle and ensure good sleep. A new study points out that a combination of magnesium and melatonin supplements could answer to the problems of sleep. the use of melatonin alone as a sleep inducing supplement is already popular. Experts believe that, taking both these supplements together could be more effective.

Are There Any Benefits Of Taking Magnesium And Melatonin Supplements?

Sleep related issues have become widespread across the world especially in the United States. According to reports, almost 30 percent of the adults suffer form insomnia and almost 15 percent of them have other sleep troubles like disruptions of falling asleep at night. There are many benefits of taking these supplements individually after doctor's consultation but are they effective when taken together? Before we delve into the possible benefits, note the disclaimer:

The research conducted on melatonin and magnesium is limited and there is not enough scientific proof that taking the two supplements together will improve sleep quality. Do not take these medications without expert consultation.

Yes, magnesium has an effect on melatonin levels to some extent. If you take the right amount of magnesium, it may help your body synthesize melatonin very well. This why the two are used together in many products. But, it is not necessary for people to take the two supplements together to reap their benefits. After you take a magnesium supplement, it stays in your body hours later. The levels will be high in your body for a long time.