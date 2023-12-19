Madonna Recounts How Bacterial Infection Landed Her In Hospital In An 'Induced Coma' State

Photo: Instagram/@madonna

In June, Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary had announced on Instagram that she was in the hospital. "Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection, which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," the post read.

American singer, songwriter and actor Madonna -- hailed as the 'Queen of Pop' -- recently shared details about her hospitalisation for a bacterial infection. In June, she was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital for several days, according to a People report. While performing a show in Brooklyn, New York recently, she candidly shared details about the scary episode, telling the crowd she was in "an induced coma for 48 hours".

People reported that the 65-year-old thanked her Kabbalah teacher, who was purportedly by her side at the hospital: "The only voice I heard was his. I heard him say, 'Squeeze my hand'," Madonna was heard saying in a fan-captured video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the video, the Grammy award winner also mentioned her friend Shavawn who, she said, "dragged" her to the hospital. "There are some very important people in the room tonight that were with me at the hospital. There's one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital," she said of Shavawn in the clip, adding: "I don't even remember; I passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU. She saved my life."

The singer also recalled the moment that she came out of the coma, and how it felt surreal. "There were a couple of things I thought about when I first became conscious and I saw my six incredible children sitting around me... By the way, I had to almost die to get all my kids in one room," she joked about her children Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 23, David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 17, and twins Estere and Stella, 11.

On June 29, 2023, Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary announced on Instagram that she was in the hospital, but recovering. "On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection, which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," the post read. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," it stated.

In July this year, Madonna thanked her fans for their prayers and wishes, writing in a long post on Instagram: "I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," she continued. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

Madonna resumed her tour in October.