Woman's Head Wound Dressed With Condom Packet Sparks Row

A 70-year-old woman's head injury was found covered partly with a condom packet at Morena District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh.

Medical Negligence In India | In yet another bizarre case of medical improvisation in India, a video which went viral on social media showed that a 70-year-old woman's head injury was found covered partly with a condom packet at Morena District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh. The doctor in charge of changing the dressing on the wound was taken aback when he noticed a condom wrapper had been tied alongside some cotton to stop the bleeding caused by her injury when she first visited the Porsa Community Health Centre. Speaking to the media about this incident, the doctors said that it wasn't merely an optic horror as they believe that such carelessness could also contaminate an already-vulnerable wound.

Check the video of the incident HERE:

Madhya Pradesh: Along with cotton, a condom wrapper was tied on the woman's head, as a form of temporary bandage, to stop bleeding caused by a head injury at Morena District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/fEdB8mbuAT Ahmed Khabeer (@AhmedKhabeer_) August 20, 2022

The shocking incident came to light when the woman who has been identified as Reshma Bai was referred to the district hospital in Morena, where the wound was treated. "The woman came from Dharmgarh. Dr Dharmendra Rajpoot was on emergency duty and the ward boy was Anant Ram. Dr Dharmendra instructed the ward boy to keep some card board-like material over the cotton pad but he kept a packet of condoms," Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Rakesh Mishra told the media.

The CMHO also said that an inquiry on the same has been initiated. "Porsa Block Medical Officer Dr Pushpendra Dandotia has been directed to investigate and take necessary legal action against the person who stuck a condom wrapper on the wound at the Primary Health Centre," the CMHO told the media.

Porsa is home to over 2.5 lakh people and no more than two doctors evaluate patients at the community health centre. This is one of the many incidences of poor medical care in the country. "This incident has once again proved that the country is in urgent need of a national medical board to look after such loopholes," an expert said.

(With inputs from agencies)