Made In India Cough Syrup Kills 18 Children In Uzbekistan, Probe Reveals Presence of Chemical Ethylene Glycol

Cough Syrup Made In India Kills 18 Children In Uzbekistan

A chemical called ethylene glycol was found in the syrup during the lab tests. According to the reports, this chemical is a common contaminant in pharma products that are made without adequate or enough safeguards.

In an incident, at least 18 children died in Uzbekistan after consuming cough syrup which is made in Noida, India. According to the local reports, the preliminary probe has stated that a chemical called ethylene glycol was found in the syrup during the lab tests. This is the same chemical that is a common contaminant in pharma products which are made without adequate or enough safeguards. Dok-1 Max - manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech. The Dok 1 Max syrup and tablets are anti-cold medications.

What Led To The Death?

In a statement, the Health Ministry of Uzbekistan said that the syrup was given to children at home without a doctor's prescription, either by their parents or on the advice of pharmacists, with doses that exceeded the standard dose for children.

An inquiry has been launched in India against the Noida-based drug manufacturer. A senior official source from the Union Ministry of health and family welfare stated that the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) is in continuous contact with the Uzbek regulator to receive detailed information on the matter. According to the reports, the Noida-based manufacturer was supplying drugs to Uzbekistan for a long period of time.

Earlier, the same chemical was found in another cough syrup which was manufactured by a Haryana-based Maiden Pharma. The Maiden's cough syrup is currently under probe after it was linked with 70 deaths in Gambia. What is this chemical and why it is being allowed to be used in drug-making in India? Let's find out.

Ethylene Glycol - All You Need To Know

Diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG) are two highly toxic, colorless, and vicious liquids that come with a sweet taste. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), these two chemicals are often found as the worst contaminants in glycerin, which is used as a sweetener in the formulations of several pharmaceutical syrups, which are ingested orally.

The recent incident of the deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan has raised questions about the authenticity of the Indian pharmaceutical industry. India, which is known as the world's largest provider of generic medicines is also hailed for being the 'Pharmacy of the World'. However, such incidents related to contaminated medicines not only question the authenticity of the India-made medicines but also endangers the lives of patients who are being prescribed these medicines.

You may like to read

(With inputs from IANS)