World Lymphoma Awareness Day has been held annually on 15th Sept since 2004. It was started as a global effort by 83 Lymphoma patient groups as a non-profit coalition across 52 countries to raise public awareness about Hodgkin's and Non-Hodgkin's lymphomas. Approximately one million patients live with lymphoma worldwide, and over 1000 patients receive new diagnoses of the disease every day. However, people are generally unaware of the significance of enlarged lymph nodes.

Research And Development For Lymphomas

In the previous decade, there has been ample research and development for diagnosis, treatment and maintenance treatment for lymphomas as a group of diseases, particularly for refractory or resistant non-Hodgkin's lymphomas. Lymphomas can present as painless enlargement of lymph glands in the neck, armpits, groin, rarely elbow or behind the head. Some patients may experience non-resolving fever with night sweats and loss of weight or appetite. In addition, a few patients may present with a symptom of cough or breathlessness if the glands are enlarged in the chest region.

Abdominal Lymphomas

For abdominal lymphomas, pain abdomen and vomiting is a cardinal symptoms. Lymphomas may involve the brain primarily when the symptoms include headache, forgetfulness, seizures or visual changes. Bone lymphomas are infrequent. Hodgkin's lymphoma has a bimodal peak, with a first peak in the twenties and another in the sixties. Biopsy, whole-body PET-CT with or without a bone marrow biopsy and blood tests are used for diagnosing different variants and staging the lymphomas.

Treatment For Lymphomas

The mainstay of treatment for lymphomas is chemotherapy with or without targeted therapy and the addition of radiotherapy in advanced stages. For young patients with stage 1-2 Hodgkin's lymphoma, the recommendation is only two cycles of chemotherapy with a short course of radiation to minimize the long-term side effects of either treatment.

Recent Development For Lymphomas

The recent development of CAR-T cell therapy for lymphomas has given a new lifeline for relapsed /refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphomas. Here the patient's immune T cells are taken out and tagged to the gene for a particular receptor that binds to the cancer cell proteins of the patient. This unique receptor is the Chimeric Antigen Receptor(CAR), and the tagged T cells are infused back into the patient, destroying the cancerous lymphoma cells. The clinical trials for CAR-T cell therapy started in India last year.

(Inputs by Chairperson Radiation Oncology, Cancer Center, Dr Tejinder Kataria, Medanta - The Medicity)