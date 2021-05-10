As India grapples with the second wave of coronavirus and experts warn the country of a possible third wave people with comorbidities are expected to be extra cautious about their health. According to reports 95 per cent of Covid-19 deaths have occurred on account of comorbid conditions. When the world thought the pandemic was slowly wearing off it took a huge turn for the worse. In India the total cases rose by 401078 on Saturday bringing the total tally to 21.9 million since the start of the pandemic. Scientists have said that people with underlying health conditions and the elderly