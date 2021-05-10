As India grapples with the second wave of coronavirus, and experts warn the country of a possible third wave, people with comorbidities are expected to be extra cautious about their health. According to reports, 95 per cent of Covid-19 deaths have occurred on account of comorbid conditions. When the world thought the pandemic was slowly wearing off, it took a huge turn for the worse. In India, the total cases rose by 4,01,078 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 21.9 million since the start of the pandemic. Scientists have said that people with underlying health conditions and the elderly are at a higher risk of contracting the disease than healthy individuals. Also Read - Which COVID-19 Mutants Are Coming Next? These New Protocols May Help To Spot Coronavirus Mutants

Lupus Patients More Vulnerable To Covid-19

Now, experts have said that lupus patients should stay cautious about their health as they are more likely to get infected with Covid-19. Lupus or Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is a chronic autoimmune condition in which the immune system attacks its own tissues, diminishing the body. Also Read - Organ Transplant Patients May Get Infected With COVID-19 Even After Second Vaccine Dose

Experts told IANS that people suffering from autoimmune disorders are more likely to suffer from Covid-19. The main reason is believed to be the immune-suppressing medications that Lupus patients take makes them more vulnerable to coronavirus. While medication may increase your risk, experts say that they should not stop taking lupus medications unless doctors advise you to do the same. Also Read - Coronavirus In India: 5 Breathing Exercises To Improve Your Lung Power Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Experts say that people with SLE should pay more attention to the signs and symptoms of Covid-19. Since it is easy to miss some symptoms of coronavirus like fatigue, it is essential to keep an eye out for other common symptoms like fever or dry cough. People with a weak immune system should also look out for severe symptoms of Covid-19, including difficulty breathing, pressure on the chest or change of the colour of their face or lips.

Prevention Can Be Lupus’ Patients Best Defense: Experts

Dr Aruna Sree Malipeddi, Consultant Rheumatologist, Continental Hospitals, told IANS, “The prescribed treatment protocols for Lupus patients may also increase the risk of opportunistic infections or lead to complications. Hence, prevention is one of the most important tools for such patients to fight against Covid-19.” She further added that patients suffering from Lupus should look out for Covid symptoms, including fever, difficulty in breathing, dry cough, and chest discomfort. Patients experiencing high-risk symptoms should seek medical help immediately.

Precautions To Keep In Mind

Anyone who thinks they are exposed to Covid-19 should take the necessary steps to prevent the spread of the infection. One way to reduce the spread of the illness is self-isolation. Some prevention tips that can help and should be kept in mind include:

Drink enough fluids to stay hydrated

Wash your hands frequently using water and soap, and lather for at least 20 seconds

Use a sanitiser when required

Clean and disinfect all exposed areas of the house

Avoid going out

Maintain social distancing (6 feet) even when at home

Wear a mask to avoid transmission – authorities recommend double masking to prevent SARS-CoV-2

(with inputs from IANS)