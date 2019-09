Since there are no known cure for this condition, treatment is usually on the basis of symptoms. ©Shutterstock

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that has no cure as yet. In this condition, the immune cells in the body attack health cells, tissues and organs. This leads to unchecked inflammation that gives rise to a host of symptoms. Lupus may affect the joints, skin, blood cells, kidneys brain, the heart and also the lungs. This condition is more common in women than men. The risks are even higher for postpartum women.

In light of this, researchers from the Department of Biomedical Sciences and Pathobiology (DBSP) at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine explored the possible role of gut microbiota in the link between pregnancy and lupus. According to researchers, there are 38 trillion bacteria living in the gut of an average person. There are called the gut microbiota. Disturbance in this microbiota is often seen in many autoimmune diseases including lupus.

The online journal Microbiome published the study.

Gut microbiota may exacerbate lupus flare-ups: Experts

Researchers examined changes in gut microbiota with or without pregnancy. They also examined the differential responses of the immune system to the same microbiota-modulating strategies in unaffected versus postpartum lupus-prone mice. They saw that the strategies that helped the unaffected mice actually worsened lupus disease in postpartum mice. This suggests that gut microbiota may regulate lupus flares in pregnant women. Researchers are, hence, hopeful that their findings will help in developing new treatment strategies for pregnant women with lupus. They say that diet and probiotics can help in patients with autoimmune lupus.

The research team now plans to investigate the interaction between sex hormones and gut microbiota in regulating lupus pathogenesis. They say that women experience hormonal changes, including the sex hormones, during pregnancy and after delivery. Researchers suspect that sex hormones may play a big role in the disease. They also intend to study lupus nephritis, the leading cause of mortality in lupus patients.

Here, let us take a look at this condition and see what this disorder is all about.

Causes of lupus

The exact cause of lupus is not very clear. But experts suspect that it is the result of some sort of trigger that causes the immune system to attack different parts of the body. Sometimes, viruses and environmental chemicals may also cause this condition. A person’s genes may also be to blame and it could be an inherited disorder. Sometimes, prescription medications like hydralazine and procainamide may also trigger this condition.

Symptoms of lupus

Symptoms may manifest at any part of the body. Sometimes, a person may experience photosensitivity, seizures and psychosis. Oral ulcers and rashes on the cheeks may also indicate this disease. Other symptoms are red, scaly patches on the skin that cause scarring, arthritis, pain, inflammation or swelling of the joints and kidney problems.

Some people may also experience inflammation in the lining around the lungs (pleuritis) or of the lining around the heart (pericarditis). Another symptom is blood disorder that can manifest as low red blood cell count, low white blood cell count, decrease in lymphocytes and a decrease in blood platelets.

Living with lupus

Since there are no known cure for this condition, treatment is usually on the basis of symptoms. But you can easily manage this condition by making some lifestyle modifications. Do some low-impact exercises regularly. You can go for a walk or a swim. This will keep your muscles and bones healthy and strong. Get enough sleep and follow a nutrient rich diet. Avoid alcohol and give up smoking.

A very important thing to keep in mind here is to always protect yourself from the sun. People suffering from lupus are very sensitive to the sun and may get rashes or other symptoms associated with this disorder. Always apply sunscreen and wear protective gear when stepping out. Also, address any infections immediately as it can trigger flare-up of lupus symptoms.